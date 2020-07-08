08.07.2020 21:30:00

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - June 2020

Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, July 8, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2020.

TSX welcomed 24 new issuers in June 2020, compared with 12 in the previous month and six in June 2019. The new listings were 22 exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in June 2020 increased slightly compared to the previous month and were down 15% compared to June 2019. The total number of financings in June 2020 was 57, compared with 54 the previous month and 50 in June 2019.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in June 2020, the same number as the previous month and seven in June 2019. The new listings were three capital pool companies, one life sciences company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in June 2020 increased 68% compared to the previous month, and were up 99% compared to June 2019 2019. There were 164 financings in June 2020, compared with 118 in the previous month and 113 in June 2019.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange


June 2020

May 2020

June 2019

Issuers Listed

1,614

1,604

1,565

New Issuers Listed

24

12

6

IPOs                                                                

19

11

4

Graduates from TSXV

1

1

2

Issues Listed                                                  

2,267

2,258

2,209

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$96,282,096

$22,990,400

$65,500,000

Secondary Financings Raised

$3,159,603,330

$3,223,350,392

$2,393,320,891

Supplemental Financings Raised

$0

$0

$1,365,764,859

Total Financings Raised

$3,255,885,426

$3,246,340,792

$3,824,585,750

Total Number of Financings                        

57

54

50

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$2,925,831,423,509

$2,867,430,564,021

$3,048,392,408,023

Year-to-date Statistics


2020

2019

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

91

75

+21.3

IPOs

79

62

+27.4

Graduates from TSXV

7

11

-36.4

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$3,373,191,667

$652,179,310

+417.2

Secondary Financings Raised

$10,789,998,175

$9,746,915,322

+10.7

Supplemental Financings Raised

$913,865,068

$3,610,859,513

-74.7

Total Financings Raised

$15,077,054,910

$14,009,954,145

+7.6

Total Number of Financings

272

254

+7.1

Market Cap Listed Issues

$2,925,831,423,509

$3,048,392,408,023

-4.0

TSX Venture Exchange**


June 2020

May 2020

June 2019

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,919

1,919

1,948

New Issuers Listed

5

5

7

IPOs                                           

3

2

6

Graduates to TSX

1

1

2

Issues Listed

2,001

2,002

2,030

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$1,075,000

$917,140

$5,333,033

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$99,747,189

$94,811,500

$121,104,801

Supplemental Financings Raised

$469,028,140

$243,792,662

$159,629,957

Total Financings Raised

$569,850,329

$339,521,302

$286,067,791

Total Number of Financings                        

164

118

113

Market Cap Listed Issues

$50,659,689,368

$45,036,297,829

$48,290,148,432

Year-to-date Statistics


2020

2019

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

25

43

-41.9

IPOs

17

39

-56.4

Graduates to TSX

7

11

-36.4

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$56,480,390

$36,741,789

+53.7

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$574,791,068

$497,596,162

+15.5

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,523,882,042

$1,348,455,549

+13.0

Total Financings Raised

$2,155,153,500

$1,882,793,500

+14.5

Total Number of Financings                        

715

673

+6.2

Market Cap Listed Issues

$50,659,689,368

$48,290,148,432

+4.9

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)


(1)

Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Big Banc Split Corp.

BNK

CI Global Longevity Economy Fund

LONG

Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF

FCCM

Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF

FCCV

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG

Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF

FCIM

Fidelity International Value Index ETF

FCIV

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCMH

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF

FCMO

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCVH

Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF

FCUV

Hamilton Australian Bank Equal-Weight Index ETF

HBA

Hamilton Canadian Bank Mean Reversion Index ETF

HCA

Hamilton Financials Innovation ETF

HFT

Hamilton Global Financials ETF

HFG

Hamilton U.S. Mid/Small-Cap Financials ETF

HUM & HUM.U

Pieridae Energy Limited

PEA

TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF

TGGR

TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF

TINF

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF

TUED

TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF

TCLV

TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF

TULV

Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRD

Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRI

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

CloudMD Software & Services Inc.

DOC

Freeform Capital Partners Inc.

FRM.P

Kalon Acquisition Corp.

KAC.P

TAG Oil Ltd.

TAO

Whatcom Capital Corp.

WHAT.P

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

