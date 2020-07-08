TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - June 2020

Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, July 8, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2020.

TSX welcomed 24 new issuers in June 2020, compared with 12 in the previous month and six in June 2019. The new listings were 22 exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in June 2020 increased slightly compared to the previous month and were down 15% compared to June 2019. The total number of financings in June 2020 was 57, compared with 54 the previous month and 50 in June 2019.

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in June 2020, the same number as the previous month and seven in June 2019. The new listings were three capital pool companies, one life sciences company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in June 2020 increased 68% compared to the previous month, and were up 99% compared to June 2019 2019. There were 164 financings in June 2020, compared with 118 in the previous month and 113 in June 2019.

Toronto Stock Exchange



June 2020 May 2020 June 2019 Issuers Listed 1,614 1,604 1,565 New Issuers Listed 24 12 6 IPOs 19 11 4 Graduates from TSXV 1 1 2 Issues Listed 2,267 2,258 2,209 IPO Financings Raised $96,282,096 $22,990,400 $65,500,000 Secondary Financings Raised $3,159,603,330 $3,223,350,392 $2,393,320,891 Supplemental Financings Raised $0 $0 $1,365,764,859 Total Financings Raised $3,255,885,426 $3,246,340,792 $3,824,585,750 Total Number of Financings 57 54 50 Market Cap Listed Issues $2,925,831,423,509 $2,867,430,564,021 $3,048,392,408,023

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % change New Issuers Listed 91 75 +21.3 IPOs 79 62 +27.4 Graduates from TSXV 7 11 -36.4 IPO Financings Raised $3,373,191,667 $652,179,310 +417.2 Secondary Financings Raised $10,789,998,175 $9,746,915,322 +10.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $913,865,068 $3,610,859,513 -74.7 Total Financings Raised $15,077,054,910 $14,009,954,145 +7.6 Total Number of Financings 272 254 +7.1 Market Cap Listed Issues $2,925,831,423,509 $3,048,392,408,023 -4.0

TSX Venture Exchange **



June 2020 May 2020 June 2019 Issuers Listed 1,919 1,919 1,948 New Issuers Listed 5 5 7 IPOs 3 2 6 Graduates to TSX 1 1 2 Issues Listed 2,001 2,002 2,030 IPO Financings Raised $1,075,000 $917,140 $5,333,033 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $99,747,189 $94,811,500 $121,104,801 Supplemental Financings Raised $469,028,140 $243,792,662 $159,629,957 Total Financings Raised $569,850,329 $339,521,302 $286,067,791 Total Number of Financings 164 118 113 Market Cap Listed Issues $50,659,689,368 $45,036,297,829 $48,290,148,432

Year-to-date Statistics



2020 2019 % Change New Issuers Listed 25 43 -41.9 IPOs 17 39 -56.4 Graduates to TSX 7 11 -36.4 IPO Financings Raised $56,480,390 $36,741,789 +53.7 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $574,791,068 $497,596,162 +15.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,523,882,042 $1,348,455,549 +13.0 Total Financings Raised $2,155,153,500 $1,882,793,500 +14.5 Total Number of Financings 715 673 +6.2 Market Cap Listed Issues $50,659,689,368 $48,290,148,432 +4.9

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis



TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2020:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Big Banc Split Corp. BNK CI Global Longevity Economy Fund LONG Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF FCCM Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF FCCV Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF FCIM Fidelity International Value Index ETF FCIV Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF FCMH Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF FCMO Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF FCVH Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF FCUV Hamilton Australian Bank Equal-Weight Index ETF HBA Hamilton Canadian Bank Mean Reversion Index ETF HCA Hamilton Financials Innovation ETF HFT Hamilton Global Financials ETF HFG Hamilton U.S. Mid/Small-Cap Financials ETF HUM & HUM.U Pieridae Energy Limited PEA TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF TGGR TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRI

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol CloudMD Software & Services Inc. DOC Freeform Capital Partners Inc. FRM.P Kalon Acquisition Corp. KAC.P TAG Oil Ltd. TAO Whatcom Capital Corp. WHAT.P

