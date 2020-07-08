|
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - June 2020
Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange
TORONTO, July 8, 2020 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2020.
TSX welcomed 24 new issuers in June 2020, compared with 12 in the previous month and six in June 2019. The new listings were 22 exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in June 2020 increased slightly compared to the previous month and were down 15% compared to June 2019. The total number of financings in June 2020 was 57, compared with 54 the previous month and 50 in June 2019.
TSXV welcomed five new issuers in June 2020, the same number as the previous month and seven in June 2019. The new listings were three capital pool companies, one life sciences company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in June 2020 increased 68% compared to the previous month, and were up 99% compared to June 2019 2019. There were 164 financings in June 2020, compared with 118 in the previous month and 113 in June 2019.
Toronto Stock Exchange
June 2020
May 2020
June 2019
Issuers Listed
1,614
1,604
1,565
New Issuers Listed
24
12
6
IPOs
19
11
4
Graduates from TSXV
1
1
2
Issues Listed
2,267
2,258
2,209
IPO Financings Raised
$96,282,096
$22,990,400
$65,500,000
Secondary Financings Raised
$3,159,603,330
$3,223,350,392
$2,393,320,891
Supplemental Financings Raised
$0
$0
$1,365,764,859
Total Financings Raised
$3,255,885,426
$3,246,340,792
$3,824,585,750
Total Number of Financings
57
54
50
Market Cap Listed Issues
$2,925,831,423,509
$2,867,430,564,021
$3,048,392,408,023
Year-to-date Statistics
2020
2019
% change
New Issuers Listed
91
75
+21.3
IPOs
79
62
+27.4
Graduates from TSXV
7
11
-36.4
IPO Financings Raised
$3,373,191,667
$652,179,310
+417.2
Secondary Financings Raised
$10,789,998,175
$9,746,915,322
+10.7
Supplemental Financings Raised
$913,865,068
$3,610,859,513
-74.7
Total Financings Raised
$15,077,054,910
$14,009,954,145
+7.6
Total Number of Financings
272
254
+7.1
Market Cap Listed Issues
$2,925,831,423,509
$3,048,392,408,023
-4.0
TSX Venture Exchange**
June 2020
May 2020
June 2019
Issuers Listed
1,919
1,919
1,948
New Issuers Listed
5
5
7
IPOs
3
2
6
Graduates to TSX
1
1
2
Issues Listed
2,001
2,002
2,030
IPO Financings Raised
$1,075,000
$917,140
$5,333,033
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$99,747,189
$94,811,500
$121,104,801
Supplemental Financings Raised
$469,028,140
$243,792,662
$159,629,957
Total Financings Raised
$569,850,329
$339,521,302
$286,067,791
Total Number of Financings
164
118
113
Market Cap Listed Issues
$50,659,689,368
$45,036,297,829
$48,290,148,432
Year-to-date Statistics
2020
2019
% Change
New Issuers Listed
25
43
-41.9
IPOs
17
39
-56.4
Graduates to TSX
7
11
-36.4
IPO Financings Raised
$56,480,390
$36,741,789
+53.7
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
$574,791,068
$497,596,162
+15.5
Supplemental Financings Raised
$1,523,882,042
$1,348,455,549
+13.0
Total Financings Raised
$2,155,153,500
$1,882,793,500
+14.5
Total Number of Financings
715
673
+6.2
Market Cap Listed Issues
$50,659,689,368
$48,290,148,432
+4.9
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1)
Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2020:
Toronto Stock Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
Big Banc Split Corp.
BNK
CI Global Longevity Economy Fund
LONG
Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF
FCCM
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
FCCV
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
FCIG
Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF
FCIM
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
FCIV
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCMH
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF
FCMO
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCVH
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
FCUV
Hamilton Australian Bank Equal-Weight Index ETF
HBA
Hamilton Canadian Bank Mean Reversion Index ETF
HCA
Hamilton Financials Innovation ETF
HFT
Hamilton Global Financials ETF
HFG
Hamilton U.S. Mid/Small-Cap Financials ETF
HUM & HUM.U
Pieridae Energy Limited
PEA
TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF
TGGR
TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF
TINF
TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF
TUED
TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF
TCLV
TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF
TULV
Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
WSRD
Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
WSRI
TSX Venture Exchange
Issuer Name
Company Symbol
CloudMD Software & Services Inc.
DOC
Freeform Capital Partners Inc.
FRM.P
Kalon Acquisition Corp.
KAC.P
TAG Oil Ltd.
TAO
Whatcom Capital Corp.
WHAT.P
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.
