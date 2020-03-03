TMR Projects Robust Growth for Burn Injury Treatment Market, Rising Effective Treatment Options to Drive 5.0% CAGR during 2019-2027

- Rising efficacy of treatments to treat severe burn wounds, and reduced mortality rates remains the key driver for growth in the burn injury treatment market

- The Burn Injury Treatment Market was valued at US$ 2.6 bn in 2018, and is projected to grow at 5.0% CAGR during 2019-2027

ALBANY, New York, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The risks of HAI (hospital-acquired infection) remain an integral risk to injury treatment for patients with burn injuries. Burn patients with bloodstream infections remain at highest risk of mortality during hospitalization. Additionally, effective integrated care, and appropriate infection control promises to bring down the mortality. The Burn Injury Treatment Market will likely to reach valuation of US$4.0 bn by 2027.

According to TMR analysts, the growing demand for minimally-invasive procedures for rising elderly patients, and means such as antibiotics, and ointments promise major relief for patients with second-degree burns. The growing move towards skin grafting is also apparent in the burn injury treatment market, wherein third-degree burns are often treated with synthetic skin treatment. On the other hand, intravenous antibiotics are deployed immediately for treating severe burns to large parts of body. The burn injury market also promises opportunities for innovation in the area of native tissue cells, which are created using plant cells, and can mimic the human body.

Key Drivers in the Burn Injury treatment Market

According to the World Health Organization, 2, 65,000 deaths occur every year due to burns. The report also notes that a majority of these are preventable with proper treatment. Moreover, the report also notes that most of these deaths occur in low and middle income countries. The rising access to healthcare treatments promises new opportunities for growth in the developing world in near future.

The rising awareness about personal hygiene, and infections will drive significant demand for wound care products in near future. The market continues to witness a growing cases of burn injuries, driving demand for injury treatment products. The rate of adoption, and the affordability of high-end critical burn injury products promises new opportunities for growth in the burn injury treatment market.

The North America region remains a key prospect in the burn injury treatment market. The large cases of vehicle-related accidents, and growing environmental calamities drove 4, 86,000 burn victims to hospitals during 2011-2015. The availability of highly effective, and advanced treatment options, and penetration of quality healthcare will promise more opportunities for growth in the burn injury treatment market in near future.

Explore a 227 pages report with detailed research, incisive insights, and in-depth country levels estimations. Gain business intelligence on global burn injury treatment Market by (Product: Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Biological Products, Medications; Degree of Burn: First-degree Burns, Second-degree Burns, Third-degree Burns; Treatment Type: Medications, Traditional Dressings, Advanced Dressings, Surgeries, Others; End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others)

Major Restraints for Growth for Players in the Burn Injury Treatment Market

High costs of burn injury preventive infection treatment remains a major barrier to growth in emerging regions. The high costs of preventive care, and limited access to facilities which can provide complete isolation for victims with severe burns is another major barrier to growth. This will likely keep the rate of adoption in emerging countries low during the forecast period.

Unfavourable reimbursement policies often become a major restraint for preventive care. Among these, the specialised complex care often requires new reimbursement guidelines, and current policies promise to remain a major challenge for adoption of new procedures.

Growing preferences of patients in countries like the United States toward outpatient settings remains a major challenge for growth. The high-costs of hospitalization, and concerns regarding reimbursement policies emerge as major challenges to growth in the burn injury treatment market.

Key Advancements and Opportunities in the Burn Injury Treatment Market

Tissue generation technology remains a promising prospect in the burn injury treatment market. The technology has achieved many key milestones, despite its limitations. Additionally, new products like Cryoskin, and Epicel act as much needed bioactive materials in dressings. Recently, immune rejection among patients has emerged as a major concern, thanks to rising chronic illnesses like cancer, HIV, among others. This has resulted in significant demand for ECM, and Cytokines to provide skin-generation therapies.

On the other hand, collagen-based products promise robust opportunities for growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to account for $US276 million in 2027. The growing demand for compatible skin compositions, and poor mechanical efficiencies of collagens promise significant growth for synthetic materials for better skin-regeneration treatment options.

Burn injury treatment market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study.

Competitive Landscape: Burn Injury Treatment Market

The key players in the burn injury treatment market are keen to focus on product innovations. Some key players in the market include ntegra LifeSciences Corporation, Cardinal Health, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Essity Aktiebolag, Smith & Nephew plc.

The global burn injury treatment market has been segmented as follows:

Burn Injury Treatment Market by Product

Wound Care Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Film Dressings

Foam Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Other Dressings

Wound Care Devices

Thermal Burn Therapy Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

Ultrasound Therapy

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)

Biological Products

Collagen

Skin Grafts

Flaps

Medications

Burn Creams and Ointments

Anti-infective Drugs

Painkillers and Anti-anxiety Medications

IV-Fluids & Therapeutic Peptide Nutrition

Degree of Burn

First-degree Burns

Second-degree Burns

Third-degree Burns

Treatment Type

Medications

Traditional Dressings

Advanced Dressings

Surgeries

Others

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

