TMGM Enters Sports Arena With Australian Open Sponsorship

SYDNEY, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular CFD Trading platform TMGM is proudly announcing a multi-year sponsorship of the Australian Open tennis tournament, starting with the 2021 edition.

The milestone elite-sports event sponsorship is a strategic choice. TMGM's presence on the court at the Australian Open is in line with the company's globalisation strategy.

In 2020, there were 813.8 million broadcast hours viewed around the globe, an indication of the enormous scale and reach of the Australian Open.

"We are delighted to welcome TMGM to the Australian Open family, as part of our fan favourite Speed Serve, and to our international audience," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

"Like the Australian Open, TMGM is committed to innovation and to delivering a premium experience for their clients around the world and we look forward to working with them over the coming years."

The deal includes on-court brand visibility in the precinct and a 30-second advertising spot. TMGM's signage will be visible at the player's speed serve.

"Considering speed of execution is one of our main strengths, it seemed like the perfect place for us to be," CMO Angelo D'Alessio commented on the move.

"Speed, much like with tennis, is in the DNA of the TMGM brand and gives our investors a timely advantage on every trade."

As the proud Official Online Trading Platform for the tournament, TMGM's VIP Clients can enjoy premium experiences and hospitality at the event.

The Australian Open sponsorship is a key element of TMGM's global marketing strategy, with 360 visibility, from broadcasting exposure, to on-site premium experiences, to digital and social media brand awareness and engagement.

The event will mark a public debut for the brand's new slogan: Trade the World. The presence at a globally influential event consolidates its lucrative offering to global markets.

The choice sponsorship has value beyond brand awareness for the CFD Trading leader. With headquarters in Sydney, Australia, TMGM has an affinity for the dynamic event which is uniquely Australian and resonates with the company's history.

"It's a world-class event that encourages innovation, speed, and community: all values we align with and promote," says TMGM CEO, Lee Yu.

"Those who appreciate speed in sport, also appreciate speed in trading - and so the audience is historically a close match to our base."

TMGM looks forward to the awareness opportunities the sponsorship will bring and to sharing their story with global audiences.

The 2021 Australian Open will be held at Melbourne Park, from 18-31 January.

About TMGM

TMGM empowers investors to take charge of their investment portfolio, combining lucrative CFD trading opportunities across 7 asset classes with access to 15,000+ products including Forex, Shares, Precious Metals, Energies and Indices. The sophisticated platform simplifies direct CFD trading: providing the technology, turn-key support and innovative structure so traders only have to worry about investment decisions. TMGM is a trusted CFD provider. For more information, visit tmgm.com

SOURCE TMGM