13.12.2022 00:55:00

TMB Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Kanuj Malhotra Joins Company to Oversee Global Finance, Content Operations and Legal functions

TMB CFO Kanuj Malhotra

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB, the leading community-driven entertainment company with a global audience of over 200 million consumers, today announced its appointment of  Kanuj Malhotra as chief financial officer. Joining TMB with over two decades of experience leading the digital transformation and growth of global companies such as Barnes & Noble Education, Inc., Barnes & Noble, and Kaplan Test Prep, Malhotra will oversee the company's global finance, content operations, and legal functions. He will report to TMB CEO Bonnie Kintzer.

"This is a particularly exciting time at TMB, marked by our rapid growth in FAST streaming and affiliate commerce, among other exciting initiatives," said Bonnie Kintzer, CEO and president at TMB. "It's imperative that we maintain a strong strategic finance function as we carry out our strategic growth plan, and we're thrilled to bring Kanuj on board with his stellar track record as a financial leader and executive."

Prior to joining TMB, Malhotra was at Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. where he last served as president of its digital student business and was previously chief operating officer of digital education and chief strategy and development officer. Kanuj also led the creation of strategic development hubs in Mumbai and Bengaluru while at Barnes & Noble Education. Prior to that he was chief financial officer of Nook Media, the joint venture with Barnes & Noble Education, Microsoft and Pearson, and head of corporate development at Barnes & Noble. He currently sits as a committee member on the Kids Media and Education Committee at The WNET Group.

"I am thrilled to bring my experience with scaling the growth of companies on a global stage to TMB as it accelerates its digital transformation to provide premium entertainment to its international audiences," said Malhotra. "As the world becomes increasingly digital-reliant for home entertainment, TMB continues to exemplify agility in its efforts to meet the growing demand of consumers."

Malhotra will take over the chief financial officer position following the retirement of previous CFO Dean Durbin, who has held the position since 2016.

About TMB

TMB (formerly Trusted Media Brands) is the world's leading community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 200 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy, Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, and The Pet Collective, is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com.

CONTACT: Michael Kocher, michael@kitehillpr.com

TMB's New Logo (PRNewsfoto/TMB)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmb-appoints-new-chief-financial-officer-301700906.html

SOURCE TMB

