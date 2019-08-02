<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.08.2019 00:00:00

TMAC Resources to Announce Q2 2019 Financial Results on August 14, 2019

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) ("TMAC” or the "Company”) announces a rescheduling of the release of its second quarter financial results to Wednesday, August 14, 2019. The Company is engaged in discussions with its two largest shareholders, Resource Capital Funds and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, as well as with Sprott Lending, with respect to its near-term financing requirements and corporate strategy. The Company has not breached any covenants with respect to the Sprott debt facility. The discussions with respect to the financing requirements includes support for the potential release of up to $30.8 million of restricted cash along with additional funding alternatives. In the absence of support from its largest stakeholders, the Company will require funding from other sources to fully meet its near term committed expenditures.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Deutsche Lufthansa AG / SAP SE / Siemens AG 48927248 59.00 % 7.50 %
Citigroup Inc. / JPMorgan Chase & Co. / Wells Fargo & Co. 48927249 69.00 % 7.30 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Facebook Inc. / Microsoft Corp. 48927247 55.00 % 7.30 %

Senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:

Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET

 

Webcast

www.tmacresources.com

Toll Free (North America)

1-800-319-4610

Toronto

416-915-3239

International

604-638-5340

An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release contains "forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information” includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may”, "will”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "believe”, "continue”, "potential” or the negative thereof or other variations or comparable terminology, and include statements regarding the potential release of restricted cash, the possibility of completing other funding alternatives with or without its largest stakeholders and whether such funding, if available, will be sufficient to fully meet the Corporation’s near term committed expenditures. There is no certainty that the discussions described in this release will result in the release of some or any restricted cash or the completion of other funding alternatives and whether such financing initiatives or funding from other sources will be available or sufficient to fully meet the Corporation’s near term committed expenditures.

"Forward-looking information” is not a guarantee of future performance and management bases forward-looking statements on a number of estimates and assumptions at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such "forward-looking information” involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied. See "Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 11, 2019 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of the risks affecting TMAC.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu TMAC Resources Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TMAC Resources Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

01.08.19
Fed-Zinsentscheidung setzt Gold unter Druck
01.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Alternativen zu negativ verzinslichen Anleihen
31.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc - Class A, Microsoft
31.07.19
Die Nervosität nimmt zu
31.07.19
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & SMI™-Schwergewichte
29.07.19
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TMAC Resources Inc 6.15 3.02% TMAC Resources Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

2-Jahres-Tief: Weshalb der Euro zum Franken sinkt
Hat sich Tesla verzockt? Für diese Wasserstoff-Aktien könnte es hoch hinaus gehen
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken stabil
SNB-Aktie gibt Gewinne wieder ab: Schweizer Nationalbank erzielt Gewinn in der ersten Jahreshälfte
US-Notenbank senkt Leitzins und beendet Bilanzverkleinerung vorfristig
Shell-Aktie sinkt kräftig: Shell verzeichnet wegen niedrigerer Öl- und Gaspreise Gewinneinbruch
Nach Fed-Entscheidung: Wall Street mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Bei diesen Aktien könnte der ETF-Boom eine Blase auslösen
Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn im zweiten Quartal kräftig - CS-Aktie steigt kräftig
Juli 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Feiertag -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt pausierte der Handel feiertagsbedingt. Der DAX legte letztlich etwas zu. Die Wall Street stabilisiert sich vom Vortag. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen erneut rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten