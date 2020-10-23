SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’336 -0.1%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0723 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’903 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9043 -0.3%  Öl 41.7 -1.8% 
TKO Miller Advises SPI Lighting, Inc. on its Sale to The Bukas Lighting Group

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the successful sale of SPI Lighting, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of commercial and architectural lighting products, to The Bukas Lighting Group, an established LED lighting solution provider.

Founded by Alan Ruud in 1978 and acquired by Lee Doerr Jr. in 1987, SPI Lighting designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a wide range of high-performance lighting for commercial end-markets, including corporate, healthcare, education, government, airports, and aquatic centers. The Company produces its durable, high-performance fixtures at its fully integrated facility in Mequon, Wisconsin. Since 2016, the Company has launched 29 new products and product families and currently sells its products through a network of 76 high-quality independent agents.

Located in St. Charles, Illinois, The Bukas Lighting Group (BLG) owns several highly regarded brands in the architectural indoor and outdoor arena, including FC Lighting, SSL Lighting, and Paramount Lighting. BLG companies manufacture architectural LED lighting for high-end aesthetic installations. Its various product lines include step lights, cylinders, floodlights, pendants, and bollards, among others for exterior and interior applications.

"SPI Lighting has been a well-known and successful brand in the architectural decorative lighting industry for decades," said Joe Froehlich, Managing Director at TKO Miller.  "When Lee Doerr tragically passed away last year, his family made it a priority to find a new owner for the business that would carry on his legacy by building on the success Lee and all the employees at SPI have created. BLG's philosophy of acquiring proven lighting companies with established brands and allowing them to grow independently was very attractive to the Doerr family."

"I have known SPI and Lee Doerr for years and had the utmost respect for him," said Bruce Bukas, owner of BLG. "Since his passing, it is obvious that the SPI team has done an incredible job of continuing and building on the things Lee stood for and valued. This has been especially true during the recent pandemic.  We are very excited to welcome them into the BLG team going forward."

TKO Miller, LLC, is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses, with a special focus on family-and-founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions.  Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services.  For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com.

pagehit