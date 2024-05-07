Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tallinn Department StoreShs Aktie [Valor: 364660 / ISIN: EE0000001105]
07.05.2024 15:30:00

TKM Kinnisvara AS concluded agreements to finance a logistics centre with the Nordic Investment Bank

Tallinn Department StoreShs
9.73 EUR 0.00%
TKM Grupp AS announced in a company announcement published on August 22, 2023, its intention to construct a new logistics centre with a total area of 17,200 m2 on the property located at Paemurru Street 1, Maardu, owned by its subsidiary TKM Kinnisvara AS. The logistics centre is built to serve the volumes of goods of the companies of TKM Group, primarily those of Selver AS, its subsidiary.  A modern building with the energy performance certificate A shall be constructed in accordance with the requirements of the BREEAM certification and EU taxonomy.

Today, May 7, 2024, TKM Kinnisvara AS signed a loan agreement in the sum of 16.1 million euros with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) as the first Estonian company based on private equity, to finance the construction of the logistics centre. The duration of the loan agreement is 15 years.

Raul Puusepp
Chairman of the Board
Phone: +372 731 5000


