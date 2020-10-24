SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’336 -0.1%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’902 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.3%  Öl 41.6 -2.0% 
24.10.2020 15:45:00

TK60 Eliminates Human Coronavirus In 30 Seconds, 4x Faster Than Lysol, Independent Laboratory Confirms

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, R-Water announces the results of an independent study conducted by Microchem Laboratory. The laboratory testing confirms that R-Water's one-step healthcare-grade disinfectant, TK60, kills COVID-19 in just 30 seconds. This far surpasses the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requirement of 10 minutes.

R-Water LLC manufactures a device that products highly effective, green cleaning and disinfecting solutions on-site. (PRNewsfoto/R-Water, LLC)

TK60 is hypoallergenic and produced on-site via a patented device that can produce up to 300 gallons each day. The active ingredient in TK60 is hypochlorous acid (HOCl), the same compound naturally produced by white blood cells to fight infections.

Microchem Laboratory independently verified that TK60 eliminated 99.997% of human coronavirus in 30 seconds. Microchem's complete report can be accessed here. 

Brian Garrabrant, Assistant Director of Environmental Services at Friendship Village of Dublin, a premier senior independent living and retirement community, said, "If we could get R-Water in every facility, everywhere, we'd be able to squash this Coronavirus outbreak."

The EPA requires the testing of a specific hard to kill gram negative and gram positive bacteria for a product to qualify as a one-step healthcare-grade disinfectant. A product must show 98.3% efficacy against these pathogens in a 10-minute contact time. Contact time is the amount of time a product must remain wet on a surface to be effective. Impressively, TK60 achieved 100% efficacy in one minute. See TK60's results on page 15 here.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends using products with the shortest possible contact time. Of over 500 products listed on the EPA's N-List, only 24 can claim a 30 second contact time against COVID.  Unfortunately, all 24 products have health and environmental risks and must be shipped to the end user. Aggressively used consumer products have extended contact times. Lysol, for example, requires 2 minutes to be effective against COVID.  

Although TK60 exceeds EPA standards for efficacy and safety, the agency excludes disinfectants produced by on-site devices from the N-List, contributing to the issue of supply chain shortages.

"I am so glad to have R-Water in our facility when reliability and capacity are so important. As we closely monitor our supplies and distribution networks, it's comforting to know we are able to perform these crucial tasks without the possibility of a backordered product," shared Liz Shelton, Administrative Director of Hospital Operations at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis.

Rayne Guest, Founder and CEO of R-Water states, "We want communities to have access to the solution. Nurses are being given bottles of TK60 for personal use throughout their day. Extended care facilities are providing it to their residents and workers to take home, and people are in turn giving the product to their local churches. We encourage consumers and corporate decisionmakers to review lab reports so they can make an informed choice on the products they use and the proper way to use them."

About Microchem Laboratory
Microchem Laboratory specializes in the testing of disinfectants, sanitizers, antimicrobial devices, medical devices, and personal care products. The Lab is ISO 17025 accredited and offers testing in compliance with current Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) regulations as stipulated by EPA and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

About R-Water
R-Water is a disabled woman-owned business based in San Marcos, Texas. R-Water's computerized device gives hospitals, hotels, cruise ships, office buildings, restaurants, schools, and other facilities the power to produce cutting-edge cleaning and disinfecting solutions on-site. To learn more about how you can protect yourself against the threat of COVID-19, visit www.r-water.com or contact info@r-water.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tk60-eliminates-human-coronavirus-in-30-seconds-4x-faster-than-lysol-independent-laboratory-confirms-301159126.html

SOURCE R-Water, LLC

