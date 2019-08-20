+++ Alternativen zu Fleisch wie bei Beyond Meat entwickeln sich zum Mega-Trend - in 24 dieser Trend-Aktien weltweit kann jetzt einfach investiert werden. +++ -w-
20.08.2019 15:15:00

Tivic Health Named Finalist In Medtech Insight Awards Category: Most Innovative Team Or Innovator Of The Year Category

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivic Health™ Systems Inc., a commercial phase bioelectronic company, has been named a finalist in the Medtech Insight Awards honoring companies and executives who have made significant contributions in the device and diagnostic space. Tivic Health was named a finalist in the category: Most Innovative Team or Innovator or the Year. Winners will be announced at the MedTech Conference on September 23 in Boston.

"We are honored to be named a finalist in the Medtech Insight Awards and be among such distinguished companies that are driving the future of innovation in healthcare," said Jennifer Ernst, CEO and co-founder of Tivic Health. "Our team is creating accessible solutions for chronic conditions and will be bringing to market in September a next generation microcurrent device, ClearUP® Sinus Pain Relief, which will help transform treatment for the 40-60 MM suffering from allergies."

The Most Innovative Team or Innovator or the Year Award recognizes the medical technology team who has made significant contributions in the device and diagnostic space. Judges look at high performing teams that have been successful in reaching goals, adopted innovative working practices, achieved major milestones within expected timelines, and contributed to the advancement of medical technology for unmet medical needs.

"The Medtech Insight Awards not only recognize the achievements of innovative people, partnerships and organizations, but they are also an excellent opportunity to highlight the transformative work being done in the medical technology sector overall," said Christopher Delporte, editor in chief of Medtech Insight. "Given the pace of product development, regulation and business in this industry, the awards finalists have all demonstrated their unique ability to navigate marketplace challenges and seize technological opportunity to improve patient care. And The MedTech Conference is the perfect event during which to showcase their success stories."

About ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief
ClearUP is a game-changer in sinus treatment and is the only solution on the market that relieves allergy-related sinus pain using gentle microcurrent waveforms. A drug-free, handheld device ClearUP emits low-level electrical stimulation to the underlying sinus nerve fibers of the outer cheek, nose and brow bone. Clinically proven and FDA cleared it will be available for purchase over-the-counter on Amazon and at tivichealth.com in mid-September for $149.  

About Medtech Insight Awards
Held in partnership with The MedTech Conference in BostonSeptember 23-25, the Medtech Insight Awards honor those who, through their passion and unwavering commitment, are driven to cure, inform, minimize treatment burden, and make human lives better. Categories recognized achievements across the device and diagnostics industries, from technological innovations and partnerships, to emerging markets, to the more personal accomplishments of teams and individuals.

About Tivic Health Systems Inc.
Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a bioelectronic device company dedicated to developing microcurrent therapy solutions for chronic diseases and conditions. Founded in 2016, Tivic Health is part of a $6.2B global neuromodulation industry and is dedicated to harnessing the power of neuromodulation for home use products and empowering people to improve their health and quality of life. Visit www.tivichealth.com @TivicHealth www.facebook.com/TivicHealth 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tivic-health-named-finalist-in-medtech-insight-awards-category-most-innovative-team-or-innovator-of-the-year-category-300904220.html

SOURCE Tivic Health Systems Inc.

