Titanium Healthcare Acquires Ocean Pacific Primary Care

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titanium Healthcare, Inc, a leading national provider of high-risk patient programs, announced an agreement to acquire Ocean Pacific Primary Care located in Cypress, CA. Titanium will apply its proven people, processes and technology to create a differentiated level of care for patients there. Patients enrolled in the program will receive superior support programs and care coordination services that will help them succeed in their healthcare environment.

"We are excited to provide our new patients in Cypress with a better care experience living up to our mission of delivering extraordinary healthcare. Many patients who have multiple chronic conditions don't get the support they need. We intend to fix that and make healthcare the way we want it for our families," said Gray Miller, CEO and founder of Titanium Healthcare. "While our post-acute programs and high-risk programs have proven to be significant enhancers of quality and cost, we realize that some patients with multiple chronic conditions need a permanent support home."

The team at Cypress will begin the integration immediately and Titanium Healthcare will use its software platforms to support members through tele-health visits, in person and at home care to make sure patients get high levels of support. Additionally, the group will leverage care management techniques to all each member to get assistance in navigating their healthcare environment.

About Titanium Healthcare®

Titanium Healthcare Inc is a cutting-edge healthcare organization that delivers savings to hospital systems, health plans IPAs though risk-share relationships, in-depth analytics, care coordination and clinical intervention. We currently service and consult the major healthcare entities throughout California and have achieved less than 5% readmission rates and over 99% patient satisfaction through 8 locations. Our patients can visit us at any one of our Titanium Healthcare clinics. For more information about our innovative model, please visit the Company's website at tihealthcare.com.

Contact:

investor.relations@tihealthcare.com

SOURCE Titanium Healthcare, LLC