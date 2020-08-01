+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
01.08.2020 18:00:00

Titanium Healthcare Acquires Ocean Pacific Primary Care

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titanium Healthcare, Inc, a leading national provider of high-risk patient programs, announced an agreement to acquire Ocean Pacific Primary Care located in Cypress, CA. Titanium will apply its proven people, processes and technology to create a differentiated level of care for patients there. Patients enrolled in the program will receive superior support programs and care coordination services that will help them succeed in their healthcare environment.

"We are excited to provide our new patients in Cypress with a better care experience living up to our mission of delivering extraordinary healthcare. Many patients who have multiple chronic conditions don't get the support they need. We intend to fix that and make healthcare the way we want it for our families," said Gray Miller, CEO and founder of Titanium Healthcare. "While our post-acute programs and high-risk programs have proven to be significant enhancers of quality and cost, we realize that some patients with multiple chronic conditions need a permanent support home."

The team at Cypress will begin the integration immediately and Titanium Healthcare will use its software platforms to support members through tele-health visits, in person and at home care to make sure patients get high levels of support. Additionally, the group will leverage care management techniques to all each member to get assistance in navigating their healthcare environment.

About Titanium Healthcare®
Titanium Healthcare Inc is a cutting-edge healthcare organization that delivers savings to hospital systems, health plans IPAs though risk-share relationships, in-depth analytics, care coordination and clinical intervention. We currently service and consult the major healthcare entities throughout California and have achieved less than 5% readmission rates and over 99% patient satisfaction through 8 locations. Our patients can visit us at any one of our Titanium Healthcare clinics. For more information about our innovative model, please visit the Company's website at tihealthcare.com.

Contact:
investor.relations@tihealthcare.com

 

SOURCE Titanium Healthcare, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.71
2.64 %
Swiss Re 71.76
0.76 %
UBS Group 10.70
0.71 %
Givaudan 3’761.00
0.62 %
Lonza Grp 568.60
0.46 %
SGS 2’391.00
-1.24 %
ABB 22.77
-1.43 %
Nestle 108.10
-1.66 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-1.66 %
CieFinRichemont 56.50
-1.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
31.07.20
Rohstoffe: Eine Anlageklasse mit vielen Möglichkeiten
31.07.20
SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
30.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
30.07.20
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Eurokurs steigt zeitweise auf den höchsten Stand seit Mai 2018
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger im Bullenmodus
Swiss Re bestätigt Milliardenverlust im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie legt zu
Mögliche neue Spannungen zwischen den USA und China könnten US-Dollar-Kurs gefährden
Goldpreis: Chance auf stärksten Monat seit vier Jahren
Lonza-Aktie im Rallymodus - das steckt hinter der starken Performance
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Einbussen
Diese drei US-Gesundheitswerte empfehlen Wells Fargo-Experten Investoren
Apple-Aktie reagiert mit Kurssprung: Apple steigert Umsatz - iPhone kommt verspätet in Handel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die US-Indizes zeigten sich zuletzt fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vorwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB