30.07.2020 04:00:00

Titan Garage Flooring Solutions Looks to Change How to Protect Floors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people drive in and out of their garage every day without ever thinking to look and see what their floors look like. Sure, it may just look like a slab of dirty concrete, but it is so much more. Garage floors are what keep one of our most valuable assets safe from harm and away from the elements. A garage floor is the only thing keeping corrosive materials from ruining cars and the foundational structure of the client's entire garage.

While there are some options to protect a garage from getting corroded and damaged over time, one company realized that the current solutions just weren't cutting it. This is why Titan Flooring Applications wanted to create garage floors that last a lifetime. When a commercial or residential garage is created, it is often just a slab of concrete without any treatment. Many people saw this as an issue, so they create epoxy coverings for the floor to try and protect them from daily wear and tear. However, this process of coating the floors was slow, ineffective, and even harmful to the environment. 

This is where Titan stepped in with their own formulation. For those looking to get a garage floor coating in Nashville, Titan Flooring has proven their solution to be the best. By using a specially formulated blend of protective compounds, they were able to create a protective floor covering that dries faster, lasts longer, and is safer for the environment. Titan has a wide array of options for customers to choose from that allow them to create a look that fits their needs and protects their floors. Everything from private car collections to restaurant parking garages are the perfect places for Titan to do its job. 

DIY options and epoxy coverings are cheaper initially, but they cost much more over time when they don't do their job and leave a garage in serious need of repair. There aren't many options for garage coatings in Nashville, so choosing a company like Titan to do the job adds a level of security and stress relief that other companies just can't offer. Their many reviews and examples of past jobs are there as proof that they are willing to put in the work and effort to create the perfect garage for others. 

About Titan Flooring Applications: With a revolutionary garage protector and a wide array of options, Titan is a standout in the industry of garage protection. They understand the importance of protecting investments, so they want to make sure every customer is getting the protection they want and need with the special Titan formula.

Media Contact:

Titan Flooring Applications

(615) 649 7900

taylor@titanflooringapplications.com

https://titanflooringapplications.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-garage-flooring-solutions-looks-to-change-how-to-protect-floors-301102552.html

SOURCE Titan Garage Flooring Solutions

