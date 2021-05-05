SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
05.05.2021 00:44:00

Titan Brands, Inc. Accelerates Omnichannel Transformation with enVista and Körber

Leading distributor of farm, fitness and outdoor equipment improving order-to-ship cycle from multiple days to hours

INDIANAPOLIS and HAMBURG, Germany, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- enVista, a global software, consulting and managed services provider, optimizing and transforming both physical and digital commerce, and Körber, global supply chain technology leader from software to materials handling automation, have been selected to exponentially increase throughput for Titan Brands, Inc. to meet heightening demands for its direct-to-consumer and marketplace fulfillment strategy.

Titan has substantial growth plans over the next several years and stated a goal of an "order-to-ship cycle" within hours compared to its current customer service level of days. A key to achieving this competitive fulfillment timing is to provide real-time inventory availability combined with actual delivery timelines and shipping costs at the time the customer places an order.

Titan will leverage Körber's Warehouse Management System (WMS) to optimize fulfillment and labor productivity within the distribution center to support Titan's goal. enVista's Order Management System (OMS), Enspire Commerce, will provide requisite enterprise inventory visibility to inventory available to promise (ATP), as well as shipment experience management.

Titan Director of IT, Jeff Hill, said, "Titan is focused on improving our customers' experience. enVista's OMS and Körber's WMS provide robust capabilities and seamlessly integrate, enabling us to optimally manage high order volumes at a time when consumers increasingly work out at home. The solution from enVista and Körber optimizes our order orchestration and omnichannel fulfillment end to end, improves agility and profitability, and gives us added competitive advantage in the market."

enVista CEO, Jim Barnes, said, "We are excited to partner with Körber to accelerate omnichannel transformation and flawless omnichannel fulfillment for Titan at a pivotal time in its business. enVista's OMS and Körber's WMS will bring record-setting implementation timelines, along with unmatched experience and process optimization from our customer-obsessed teams to maximize omnichannel profitability. Unified commerce requires flawless omnichannel fulfillment and execution, and this is where our partnership between enVista and Körber shines."

Bill Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Körber Supply Chain Software North America, said, "While often viewed as a complex endeavor, reinventing your supply chain among today's unique challenges is actually a strategic differentiator when done with the right partners. From our depth of solutions to our customer-centric reputation, Körber and enVista are the allies you need to optimize your operations. Our collective work with Titan is a testament to this."

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

About Titan Brands:

At Titan Brands, the focus is simple — it's about people. By providing customers easy access to premium products, without the premium cost, Titan Brands enriches and simplifies life by giving customers the freedom to buy. Disrupting the high-cost market through superior product acquisition, leading-edge eCommerce capabilities, and world class service, Titan Brands provides the freedom to­­­ achieve stronger, healthier, and more fulfilling lives to those that shop their brands.

