Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
13.10.2020 17:31:00

Tisane Labs' Solutions on Microsoft Azure Add Wikidata Extraction Feature

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tisane Labs, a supplier of text analytics AI solutions, today announced a new feature in Tisane API, already available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource. With the new feature, Tisane API now allows tagging and extraction of Wikidata entities, complementing the capabilities provided by Azure Cognitive Services and supporting nearly 30 languages.

"Wikidata allows utilizing Wikipedia knowledge in ways never explored before, but there're not many ways to get Wikidata references from unstructured text," said Vadim Berman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Tisane Labs. "Now, with the new feature of Tisane API built on Azure, our users can easily obtain Wikidata IDs from Tisane's JSON response. Imagine being able to annotate text with images, GPS coordinates, important dates, 3rd party references, and whatever the ever-growing and open Wikidata database contains."

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and AppSource helps solutions like Tisane API reach more customers and markets."

Tisane API runs in the cloud utilizing Azure API Management, with a simple REST interface that can be linked from any popular programming platform today. Tisane Labs provides a range of tailored plans for its clients with the option of a custom installation on-premises and a free plan.

To try Tisane API, visit https://tisane.ai.

For more information, email press@tisane.ai. 

Related Links

Tisane Labs website

Developer sign up

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tisane-labs-solutions-on-microsoft-azure-add-wikidata-extraction-feature-301151377.html

SOURCE Tisane Labs

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 4’071.00
0.72 %
Swisscom 500.40
0.48 %
Nestle 109.60
0.09 %
SGS 2’462.00
0.08 %
Geberit 553.40
0.04 %
Sika 236.20
-1.09 %
LafargeHolcim 43.13
-1.12 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-1.57 %
Zurich Insur Gr 317.10
-1.58 %
Swiss Life Hldg 349.60
-2.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17:01
Vontobel: Die Zukunft der deutschen Automobilbranche
12:00
#BXstelltvor: Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverw. AG mit Olivier Bill | BX Swiss TV
10:00
Dividends Stagnate Even as Equities Shine
09:13
SMI-Anleger noch skeptisch
06:04
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Erobert Trendkanal zurück / Credit Suisse – Durchbruch über den Widerstand?
12.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
#BXstelltvor: Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverw. AG mit Olivier Bill | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie tiefer: Antigentest für Corona-Massentestung lanciert
Nestlé-Aktie kaum bewegt: Nestlé hält nach Ablauf der Zeichnungsfrist 84 Prozent an Aimmune Therapeutics
Relief-Aktie klettert kräftig: Relief und NeuroRX veröffentlichen Wirksamkeitsdaten zur Covid-19-Behandlung
China stemmt sich gegen Yuan-Aufwertung
Ankündigung am Dienstag: Diese neuen iPhones wird Apple wohl vorstellen
Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Johnson & Johnson unterbricht Corona-Studie - J&J-Aktie unter Druck
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Daimler und Swiss Re arbeiten im Versicherungsgeschäft zusammen - Aktien in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Doe Jones tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt gab am Dienstag letztlich seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne ab, der deutsche Leitindex notierte in der Verlustzone. Der US-Leitindex präsentiert sich im Dienstagshandel mit einem Abschlag. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich am Dienstag von ihrer freundlichen Seite.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB