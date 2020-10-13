Tisane Labs' Solutions on Microsoft Azure Add Wikidata Extraction Feature

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tisane Labs, a supplier of text analytics AI solutions, today announced a new feature in Tisane API, already available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource. With the new feature, Tisane API now allows tagging and extraction of Wikidata entities, complementing the capabilities provided by Azure Cognitive Services and supporting nearly 30 languages.

"Wikidata allows utilizing Wikipedia knowledge in ways never explored before, but there're not many ways to get Wikidata references from unstructured text," said Vadim Berman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Tisane Labs. "Now, with the new feature of Tisane API built on Azure, our users can easily obtain Wikidata IDs from Tisane's JSON response. Imagine being able to annotate text with images, GPS coordinates, important dates, 3rd party references, and whatever the ever-growing and open Wikidata database contains."

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and AppSource helps solutions like Tisane API reach more customers and markets."

Tisane API runs in the cloud utilizing Azure API Management, with a simple REST interface that can be linked from any popular programming platform today. Tisane Labs provides a range of tailored plans for its clients with the option of a custom installation on-premises and a free plan.

To try Tisane API, visit https://tisane.ai.

For more information, email press@tisane.ai.

