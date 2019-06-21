Tiny Homes for the Houseless in Portland, Oregon's Agape Village Take Shape with the Hands of Volunteers from New Energy Works, Pioneer Millworks, and Local Organizations

PORTLAND, Ore., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Central Church of Nazarene founded Agape Village as a way to engage and show love to their houseless neighbors. This nonprofit, faith-based initiative will provide a safe place for houseless individuals to find support, stability, and community. The aim is to open the village this summer. In min-June, Pioneer Millworks supplied exterior Larch siding for four 'tiny house' sleeping pods. New Energy Works coworkers volunteered alongside other design-build companies and craftspeople to install the Larch siding and other enclosure details.

"It was an amazing experience to be so hands-on in helping the community," shared David Shirley, architect at New Energy Works Portland Studio. "Being part of something that will uplift people in our community through offering shelter and a sense of place really resonated with me and the rest of my coworkers."

The Central Church of Nazarene's ultimate goal is to create a village which involves the community in giving their neighbors a hand-up. Tivnu: Building Justice is an organization that has spent much of the last year working at Agape Village. Tivnu's Construction Trainer, Erik Brakstad, says, "It has been a tremendous opportunity for my crew to build two of these structures from the ground up. But perhaps most important of all has been working alongside and getting to know people that have been dealing with houselessness in their lives. It has challenged my preconceptions and given me and my crew perspective."

Shelter is a key to daily life for all humanity and the makeshift shelters that have sprung up throughout Portland in recent years makes this need apparent. Agape Village will offer shelter and access to health services. Creating well-built pods is a key component of the overall village plan. The Larch Siding provided by Pioneer Millworks forms a durable, attractive, rot resistant exterior cladding that will extend the life of the pods. "This is the first time I've worked with larch – it's great! This siding is easy to work with, isn't prone to splitting, and the milling is very consistent. Plus, it is gorgeous!" said Brakstad.

If you are interested in becoming involved with Agape Village, see below for details:

Loving our neighbors by creating a safe, structured, stable, and encouraging community for people to live in while they find the help and resources they need. Learn the latest and how to help out on our Facebook Page.

Tivnu is a one-of-a-kind social justice gap year program in Portland, Oregon. Tivnu participants work directly with a variety of Portland's cutting-edge grassroots organizations, while discovering the Pacific Northwest and exploring the bond between Jewish life and social justice.

For 30 years Pioneer Millworks has been inspired by all of you to develop creative reclaimed and sustainable wood flooring, paneling, and siding. Numerous species, grades, textures, and color options for architects, designers, builders, and homeowners are available. Options that are easy for builders to install; options that have a story which homeowners and end-users can connect with; options that are good for our people and our planet.

New Energy Works has been designing and building environmentally responsible timber frames across the USA for more than 30 years from their facilities in Oregon and New York. Offerings include: Timber Framing (design, engineering, manufacturing, and build), Enclosure Systems, Fine Woodworking, and Recycled and Sustainable Wood Products. New Energy Works has LEED AP staff members, is a member of the US Green Building Council, and is FSC-certified.

