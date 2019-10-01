+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
01.10.2019 13:03:00

Tint World® Receives Seventh Franchise Times Top 200+ Ranking

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, the leading international auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has been named to the Franchise Times Top 200+ list for 2019. This marks the seventh year the company has been named as a top performing U.S.-based franchise brand.

Tint World was named to the 2019 Franchise Times Top 200+ list for the seventh time in a row.

"To receive this type of recognition again is gratifying, but honors like this wouldn't be possible without the dedication and determination of every member of the Tint World® organization," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Our franchise owners and corporate staff are passionate and driven. They truly live the Tint World® culture."

The Franchise Times Top 200+ list is an annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States by global system-wide sales, based on the previous year's performance. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort each year that results in the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

"We've had significant growth in the last year, and we're poised to continue that upward climb," Bonfiglio said. "We currently have 75 different locations in four different countries, with more stores set to open in late 2019. The business model we utilize is proven to be successful, and the same can be said for the support systems we have in place. There couldn't be a better time to join the Tint World® family," said Bonfiglio.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunitiesavailable worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:
Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO
888-944-8468 
info@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tint-world-receives-seventh-franchise-times-top-200-ranking-300927267.html

SOURCE Tint World

