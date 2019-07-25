Tint World® Opens New Location in Mississauga

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announced today the opening of its second Canadian location in Mississauga under the ownership of local entrepreneurs Graham and Angie Kingma. This is the first of two store locations awarded to the Kingmas, which will serve the Mississauga, Oakville, Milton, Brampton, Etobicoke, Toronto and Vaughn areas.

"Tint World's® branding, marketing power, and operational excellence is what drew me to the company," Graham Kingma said. "We want to provide a medium to help our customers get what they need and want in auto styling and to help them love their car again."

Graham spent most of his career building customer operations systems for start-ups and Fortune 500 companies. Angie comes from a healthcare background as a psychotherapist and is the bigger car enthusiast of the couple.

Tint World® of Mississauga will provide a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film.

"Graham and Angie are customer experience experts,"said Charles Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World®. "Graham and Angie's enthusiasm about serving the community with great customer service, products, and value is something their employees and customers will notice and appreciate."

The all-new Tint World® of Mississauga store is located at 6465 Millcreek Drive, Mississauga, Ontario. For more information, call 416-918-4446.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

