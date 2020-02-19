Ting Bringing Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® to Roaring Fork Valley, CO

ROARING FORK VALLEY, Colo., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ting, a division of Tucows, invites Roaring Fork Valley residents to help determine where in the Valley Ting should expand its network and offer Crazy Fast Fiber Internet®.

Ting Internet's mission is to bring the speed and reliability that only true gigabit fiber Internet infrastructure can provide, to homes, businesses, and community anchor institutions, in communities across the U.S. Ting pairs lightning-fast, low latency, ultra-reliable Internet access with world class support to give customers an unparalleled experience.

Ting Roaring Fork is the first expansion initiative for the Cedar Networks footprint since Ting acquired the Durango-based company in January. "We're all really excited to finally bring gigabit Internet to our neighbors in the Roaring Fork Valley," says Chris Stebner, former Cedar Networks partner, and now Director of Business Development at Ting.

Residents in the Roaring Fork Valley can pre-order service to demonstrate their interest in fiber Internet. Ting will be considering network builds in towns from Aspen to Carbondale and will use those pre-orders to gauge and prioritize demand.

"The Roaring Fork Valley has the qualities we look for when we build fiber networks," notes Ting CEO, Elliot Noss. "People here value their quality of life, including the ability to live and work in one of America's most inspiring places. Robust Internet access is a key consideration for a productive and enjoyable work and home life in the mountains."

Ting Internet launched in 2015 in Charlottesville, VA and has since brought fiber access to towns and cities in North Carolina, California, Idaho, Maryland and Colorado. Ting expects to light its first customers in the Roaring Fork Valley later this year.

Pre-orders are open for Roaring Fork Valley

Roaring Fork Valley residents can pre-order Ting Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® now at https://ting.com/roaringfork. A one-time refundable $9 pre-order is returned as a credit on a customer's first Ting bill. Pre-ordering secures the best possible break on start-up costs on Ting gigabit service, up to and including the full cost of installation.

Updates will be announced on the dedicated Roaring Fork Ting Town page at ting.com/roaringfork. This page will be updated regularly as milestones are reached.

Ting Internet offers symmetrical gigabit fiber Internet for residential, small business, and enterprise customers. Home gigabit Internet costs $89 a month. Business gigabit Internet costs $139 a month. Enterprise Internet service levels, installations and pricing vary and can be discussed with the Ting Internet Enterprise team.

CEO Elliot Noss, VP Networks Adam Eisner, Director, Market Development and Government Affairs Monica Webb, and other members of the Ting team are always available to speak with local and national media.

---

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® in select US towns and cities. Ting is committed to net neutrality and the open Internet. More than that, Ting is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting (ting.com) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS (opensrs.com) and Enom (enom.com) and Ascio (ascio.com) manage over 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

