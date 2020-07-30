+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
30.07.2020 16:50:00

Timothy R. Slater Joins the National Insurance Crime Bureau as Chief Operating Officer

DES PLAINES, Ill., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy R. Slater joins the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) as the association's new Chief Operating Officer.  

Tim Slater joins the National Insurance Crime Bureau as Chief Operating Officer.

Slater recently held the position of Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office, responsible for providing executive and strategic leadership to 2000 personnel tasked to secure all threats against the United States domestically and abroad.

Slater began his career in the Detroit and Miami Divisions. He was the former Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Division, as well as the Criminal and Cyber Division of the Washington Field Office, and Deputy Assistant Director of the Critical Incident Response Group, the Quantico, Virginia-based division that provides expertise in crisis management, negotiations, behavioral analysis, countering explosives, aviation, and tactical operations. Tim also has held leadership positions in the headquarters-based Criminal Investigative Division, in the Oklahoma City Division as the Senior Supervisory Resident Agent, and as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Knoxville Division.

"All of these roles have afforded Tim the opportunity to gain a wealth of strategic and tactical leadership experience building and motivating cross-functional teams and extensive relationships both in the public and private sector," said David Glawe, NICB's President and CEO.  

 "He is not only a leader, but is well-respected among law enforcement, legislators, and other key stakeholders. We know Tim had lots of options after announcing his retirement from the FBI this year, and we are excited that he will be joining the NICB team," added Glawe.   

Slater will officially join the organization on August 3rd

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422)or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public affairs. The NICB is supported by more than 1,400 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote more than $526 billion in insurance premiums in 2019, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ($241 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

