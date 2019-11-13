+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
13.11.2019 23:20:00

TimkenSteel Board of Directors Appoints Leila Vespoli as Independent Director

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST), appointed Leila Vespoli, retired executive vice president of corporate strategy, regulatory affairs and chief legal officer of FirstEnergy Corp., as a new independent director.

Leila Vespoli

"Leila is a proven strategic business leader who brings a diverse and important set of business skills, experience and knowledge to our board," said John P. Reilly, chairman of TimkenSteel. "In her most recent role, she led the planning process to develop FirstEnergy's long-term strategy, financial forecasts and led two mergers and played an integral role in guiding a $7 billion transformational restructuring process. Her financial expertise and experience in regulatory, investor and M&A activities are extremely beneficial to the company's business as well as the board's depth."

Vespoli is a member of the board of directors of Dollar Bank and Dollar Mutual Bancorp, where she serves on the audit and enterprise risk committees. She previously served as vice-chair of the board of Summa Health, where she chaired the health system's compensation committee and served on its audit and compliance committee. Vespoli also has played an active role in the nonprofit community, currently serving on the boards of Playhouse Square in Cleveland and the University of Akron Foundation, and previously serving as the chair of the FirstEnergy Foundation. She has a juris doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University and a bachelor's degree in business economics from Miami University.

About TimkenSteel Corporation
TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST, timkensteel.com) creates tailored steel products and services for demanding applications, helping customers push the bounds of what's possible within their industries. The company reaches around the world in its customers' products and leads North America in large alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter) and seamless mechanical tubing made of its special bar quality (SBQ) steel, as well as supply chain and steel services. TimkenSteel operates warehouses and sales offices in five countries and has made its steel in America for more than 100 years. In 2018, the company posted sales of $1.6 billion and also achieved its safest year on record. Follow us on Twitter @TimkenSteel and on Instagram.

TimkenSteel Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TimkenSteel Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timkensteel-board-of-directors-appoints-leila-vespoli-as-independent-director-300957905.html

SOURCE TimkenSteel Corporation

