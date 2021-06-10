SMI 11’811 0.2%  SPI 15’152 0.0%  Dow 34’466 0.1%  DAX 15’571 -0.1%  Euro 1.0894 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’096 0.0%  Gold 1’899 0.6%  Bitcoin 32’393 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8949 -0.1%  Öl 72.4 0.5% 
TimkenSteel Aktie
10.06.2021 22:15:00

TimkenSteel and United Steelworkers Local 1123 to Begin Contract Discussions on August 9

TimkenSteel
15.52 USD -1.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CANTON, Ohio, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) (timkensteel.com) and the United Steelworkers will begin discussions on August 9 regarding the current labor agreement that is set to expire on September 27. The current agreement covers approximately 1,180 bargaining employees at the company's Canton, Ohio operations.

TimkenSteel Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TimkenSteel Corporation)

"Our goal is to reach a fair, equitable agreement that supports the company's vision and provides job security for our employees," said Mike Williams, president and CEO. "We hope to reach a timely agreement as our industry and customers endure rapidly changing market dynamics, and our company continues to focus on achieving sustainable profitability through all cycles while operating safely and responsibly each and every day."

Consistent with prior practice, the company will reserve further comment until discussions are complete, although periodic updates will be posted on www.timkensteel.com/agreement.

About TimkenSteel Corporation
TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, Ohio serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and precision components. In the business of making high-quality steel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 2,000 people and had sales of $831 million in 2020. For more information, please visit us at www.timkensteel.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timkensteel-and-united-steelworkers-local-1123-to-begin-contract-discussions-on-august-9-301310384.html

SOURCE TimkenSteel Corp.

