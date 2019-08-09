09.08.2019 19:00:00

Timken to Participate in Longbow Research Investors Conference

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today announced it will participate in the Longbow Research Investors Conference on Aug. 21, 2019 in New York City. Participating on behalf of Timken will be Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Materials shared at the conference will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsfoto/The Timken Company)

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.6 billion in sales in 2018 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 35 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:
Jason Hershiser
234.262.7101
jason.hershiser@timken.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-to-participate-in-longbow-research-investors-conference-300899468.html

SOURCE The Timken Company

