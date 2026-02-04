Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’486 0.9%  SPI 18’572 0.8%  Dow 49’241 -0.3%  DAX 24’769 -0.1%  Euro 0.9168 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’024 0.5%  Gold 5’061 2.3%  Bitcoin 58’987 0.5%  Dollar 0.7757 0.0%  Öl 67.5 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882NVIDIA994529
Top News
Januar 2026: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Gerresheimer-Aktie
Eli Lilly-Aktie steigt kräftig: Prognose überzeugt
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Mittag
Glencore-Aktie nimmt zu: Teilverkauf im Kongo geplant
Uber-Aktie sackt ab: Umsatz zieht an - Gewinnerwartungen enttäuscht
Suche...

Timken Aktie 978021 / US8873891043

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.02.2026 13:33:02

Timken Q4 Earnings Down; Guides FY26

Timken
74.49 CHF -0.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - The Timken Co. (TKR), an engineered bearings and industrial motion, on Wednesday reported its net income declined despite higher net sales compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company declined to $62.3 million from $71.2 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.89 versus $1.01 last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company decreased to $80.4 million from $81.5 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.14 versus $1.16 last year.

On average, 13 analysts had expected the company to report $1.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA slid to $177.8 million from $178.2 million in the last year.

Operating income declined to $109.4 million from $113 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $1.11 billion from $1.07 billion in the previous year.

For the fiscal year 2026, the company expected earnings per share in the range of $4.50 to $5 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.50 to $6.

The company is planning for 2026 revenue to be up in the range of 2% to 4% in total compared to 2025.

In the pre-market trading, The Timken Co is 2.94% lesser at $93.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.