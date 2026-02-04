Timken Q4 Earnings Down; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - The Timken Co. (TKR), an engineered bearings and industrial motion, on Wednesday reported its net income declined despite higher net sales compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company declined to $62.3 million from $71.2 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.89 versus $1.01 last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company decreased to $80.4 million from $81.5 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.14 versus $1.16 last year.

On average, 13 analysts had expected the company to report $1.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA slid to $177.8 million from $178.2 million in the last year.

Operating income declined to $109.4 million from $113 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $1.11 billion from $1.07 billion in the previous year.

For the fiscal year 2026, the company expected earnings per share in the range of $4.50 to $5 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.50 to $6.

The company is planning for 2026 revenue to be up in the range of 2% to 4% in total compared to 2025.

In the pre-market trading, The Timken Co is 2.94% lesser at $93.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.