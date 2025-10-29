Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Timken Aktie 978021 / US8873891043

29.10.2025 13:43:44

Timken Narrows FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook Range - Update

Timken
61.47 CHF 1.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Timken Co. (TKR) narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2025, while raising annual revenue growth outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.90 to $4.00 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.20 to $5.30 per share on a revenue decline of approximately 0.75 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.20 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.10 to $5.40 per share on a revenue decline of 2.0 to 0.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.23 per share on a revenue decline of 1.37 percent to $4.51 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com