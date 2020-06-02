02.06.2020 00:24:00

TIMIA Capital Issues Reminder for Annual Shareholder Meeting

~Annual Shareholder Meeting to be held at 10am Pacific Time Tuesday June 2, 2020~

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TCA/ OTC:TIMCF) today announced that its Annual Shareholder Meeting ("AGM") will be held on June 2, 2020 at 10am (Pacific Time). In the light of COVID19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted by way of virtual format including dial-in access and by live audio and video webcast.

Updated Digital Access Details of the meeting include:
When: Jun 2, 202010:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada) – A previous news release incorrectly listed this as 09:00am.
Topic: TIMIA Capital 2020 AGM
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://zoom.us/j/98976907923
Meeting ID: 989 7690 7923
Password: Not Required

Or Telephone:

Canada: 855 703 8985 (Toll Free)
US: 888 788 0099 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5247 (Toll Free)
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/abGKHIxceB (edited)

The Company's Notice of Meeting filed on SEDAR is contains an inaccurate Zoom Meeting ID number for those participating by teleconference. The correct Zoom Meeting ID Number, for those joining by teleconference, as noted in this news release and the management information circular is 989 769 07923.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation
TIMIA Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides growth capital to technology companies in exchange for payments based on monthly revenue. This alternative financing option complements both debt and equity financing, while allowing entrepreneurs and existing stakeholders to retain ownership and control of their business. TIMIA's singular focus is the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment. We align ourselves with entrepreneurial management teams growing their sales from $2 Million to $20 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE TIMIA Capital Corp.

