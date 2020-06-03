TIMIA Capital Announces Results from Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2020 /CNW/ - TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSX-V: TCA) today announced the results of its 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting ("AGM"). Approximately 65% of the total outstanding shares (or 26,855,120 shares) were represented at the AGM with a substantial majority voting in favour of the items on the agenda, being the election of Jan Lederman, Paul Geyer, Robert Napoli, Howard Atkinson, David Demers, Thealzel Lee and Mike Walkinshaw as directors and the appointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company.

For the complete Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, click HERE to reach the Company's SEDAR filings.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides growth capital to technology companies in exchange for payments based on monthly revenue. This alternative financing option complements both debt and equity financing, while allowing entrepreneurs and existing stakeholders to retain ownership and control of their business. TIMIA's singular focus is the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment. We align ourselves with entrepreneurial management teams growing their sales from $2 Million to $20 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE TIMIA Capital Corp.