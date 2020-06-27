TiMi Studios and SNK Announce a New Metal Slug Game for Mobile at Tencent Games Annual Conference

SHENZHEN, China, June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, announced a new partnership with SNK CORPORATION, a leading Japanese game company, to develop a new yet-to-be-named mobile game for the classic arcade franchise Metal Slug.

Originally developed for the beloved Neo-Geo arcade machines and home consoles, Metal Slug and the game's Peregrine Falcon Squad have been fighting against enemy combatants, aliens and supernatural foes since the series launched in 1996.

"Metal Slug has such an amazing history of great action and gameplay so we're proud to bring this to mobile gamers around the world," SNK Game Producer Yasuyuki Oda said. "We're happy to work closely with such a strong developer as TiMi Studios on this latest Metal Slug title."

TiMi shared this news as part of Tencent Games Annual Conference, its annual event to share news about the company's domestic and global game development plans.

"Metal Slug is one of the great arcade franchises and a perfect fit for mobile play," Winco Qin, general manager of TiMi J1 studio, said. "Our team has been focused on a faithful recreation of the game's classic shoot'em-up style, easily accessible for players that's fun for new and existing fans of the genre."

This partnership follows in the footsteps of TiMi's global development efforts on Call of Duty: Mobile and Arena of Valor, both of which have reached massive audiences worldwide. TiMi earlier this week announced a new Pokémon game for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices together with The Pokémon Company. TiMi has more than a decade of success making immensely popular games in its domestic market, including the megahits Honor of Kings, Crossfire Mobile: Legends, and Contra: Returns.

About TiMi Studios

TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development team headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Chengdu, China. TiMi strives to create high quality, high fidelity and highly accessible games across a wide variety of genres. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a string of hit titles including Honor of Kings, Speed Drifters, CrossFire: Legends, Arena of Valor, and Call of Duty: Mobile. To learn more about TiMi, follow us on Twitter @timistudios and Facebook @timistudiosofficial.

About Tencent Games



Tencent Games is the world leading global platform for game development, publishing and operations, as well as the operator of the largest online game community in China. It is dedicated to offering engaging, high-quality, interactive entertainment experiences for all players. Tencent Games currently offers more than 140 self-developed and licensed games across 200 countries and regions, which provides hundreds of millions of users with cross-platform interactive entertainment experiences. Honor of Kings, PUBG MOBILE and League of Legends are some of the most popular titles around the world. We are committed to exploring the full potential of games, leveraging the rich IP resources within Tencent, spanning literature, anime, film, and television, to create high-quality interactive entertainment experiences.

