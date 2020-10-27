SMI 9’986 -0.4%  SPI 12’436 -0.6%  Dow 27’685 -2.3%  DAX 12’177 -3.7%  Euro 1.0725 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’105 -2.9%  Gold 1’903 0.3%  Dollar 0.9082 0.0%  Öl 40.5 -2.7% 
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future Through Citizenship by Investment in Dominica

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Unit (CBIU) is partnering with the Times of India to bring to light all the benefits that come with being an economic citizen of Dominica. On October 30th, 2020 at 2:30 PM IST, the publication will speak to the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica, about why the island remains a top destination for many investors. His Excellency Emmanuel Nanthan, the Head of the CBI Unit will also present a step-by-step guide into the application process.

 

 

Acknowledging unexpected border closures and the collapse of social systems in light of COVID-19, the Government of Dominica announced changes amidst the pandemic this year to increase the attractiveness of its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme for the entire family. The country's CBI Unit expanded the concept of "qualifying dependants", whereby the main applicant can now include all family comprising of spouse, children, siblings, parents and grandparents in one application at the time of submission. 

"Dominica is a flourishing nation, where opportunities for private investment abound, whether it be in the tourism sector, infrastructure, or climate resilience. The country's Citizenship by Investment Programme is but one way to access Dominica's myriad options to grow a thriving business," states the Times of India.

Since 1993, Dominica, also known as the Nature Isle of the Caribbean, has been welcoming new citizens through opportunities of private investments. The CBI Programme is a scheme that awards citizenship to those who have passed stringent due diligence to make a significant contribution to the nation's economy. By acknowledging the potential growth opportunities for the island nation through private investment, the country offers a myriad of facilities and benefits to investors and their families.

"Not only do successful investors achieve the rights to live, work and study in a beautiful and stable country like Dominica, but they also open doors to the world for them and their family," says Micha Emmett, the CEO of CS Global PartnersCS Global Partners is a world-leading government marketing firm and law advisory headquartered in London. Emmett will also be a guest at the webinar this week. 

Those who wish to register for the webinar can do so by clicking here. 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1320554/Investment_In_Dominica.jpg

pr@csglobalpartners.com
www.csglobalpartners.com

 

