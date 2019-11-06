+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
06.11.2019 19:09:00

Time Manufacturing Company/Versalift Acquires Market-Leading Composite Service Body Manufacturer BrandFX

WACO, Texas, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Time Manufacturing Company/Versalift announced today that it has acquired BrandFX.  Established in 1965, Time Manufacturing Company/Versalift is an industry leading innovator in the design of aerial lifts for electric utility, telecommunications, infrastructure, forestry, and sign, light and traffic fleets.

VERSALIFT is a leading manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, aerial lifts and other specialty equipment for power generation, transmission and distribution, investor-owned utility, telecommunications, light and sign, and tree care industries. (PRNewsfoto/Versalift)

For decades, BrandFX has manufactured advanced composite service bodies, line bodies, toppers, and other fiberglass components for specialty equipment.  The company has a reputation for bodies that often outlive their chassis. Now known as "BrandFX, a Time Manufacturing Company," the Fort Worth, Texas based manufacturer will continue to serve fleets in telecommunications, electric utility, sign and light, municipal and other service body applications, both at home and abroad.

The acquisition will expand and enhance each company's ability to deliver the most reliable aerial lifts, digger derricks, cable placers and service bodies in the industry.  Both BrandFX and Time Manufacturing Company/Versalift are known for their lightweight, durable equipment that results in a lower true cost of ownership.

"We are very happy to welcome BrandFX to the Versalift family," said Time Manufacturing Company/Versalift CEO Curt Howell. "With this acquisition, we are better able to serve our customers with the most available units and to expand upon our offering of smarter-designed utility fleets. We continue to offer the promise of the safest and the most reliable equipment with the lowest true cost of ownership, and to extend that value proposition to BrandFX customers."

By expanding its already diverse line of equipment, Time Manufacturing Company/Versalift extends its culture of safety, innovation, and superior manufacturing processes to new product lines in order to continue to serve a growing base of customers around the world. Time Manufacturing Company/Versalift now leverages a team of more than 1,400 associates, working across 5 continents.

Time Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, cable placers, service bodies and other specialty equipment for power generation, transmission and distribution, electric utility, telecommunications, bridge inspection, light and sign, tree care and other fleet-supported industries. Working with co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of facilities and distributors, the company employs more than 1,400 associates worldwide. 

Media Contact:    David Post • (254) 399-2139 • davidpost@versalift.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/time-manufacturing-companyversalift-acquires-market-leading-composite-service-body-manufacturer-brandfx-300953077.html

SOURCE Versalift

