SMI 10’670 0.6%  SPI 13’299 0.7%  Dow 30’404 0.7%  DAX 13’824 0.2%  Euro 1.0865 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’589 0.4%  Gold 1’877 0.2%  Bitcoin 23’820 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8865 -0.3%  Öl 51.4 0.9% 
29.12.2020 13:35:00

Time is Short for Feedback on Invasive Cryptocurrency Surveillance Rules

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Department of Treasury is rushing through new rules aimed at destroying privacy for cryptocurrency users, giving concerned citizens a shortened 15 day comment period during the holidays to voice their opposition.

Users of cryptocurrency, advocates for freedom, and believers in privacy can voice their concerns by contacting FinCEN

The dangerous new rules require cryptocurrency exchanges and other financial institutions to ask for, store, and report information about individual cryptocurrency users that are moving their own funds to and from personal cryptocurrency wallets. Transactions worth more than $3,000 will be recorded, while transactions worth more than $10,000 will be reported to Treasury's FinCEN. This has not been required before, and it will not only threaten the privacy of every cryptocurrency user today, but it will also impede creative future uses of cryptocurrency.

The proposed rules — available at public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-28437.pdf — are vague when concreteness is needed, as this is in an area that can easily go very wrong. Today's Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering (KYC/AML) regulations hurt innocent Americans that inadvertently cross them.

"Many people don't know that just depositing or withdrawing money in a particular way at a bank has led to asset seizure," said Leo Oenomaus, Monero Outreach Organizer. "We should stop similar dehumanizing and unfair practices for cryptocurrency, now, before they take root."

Cryptocurrency is vulnerable to surveillance through its gateways, the exchanges and financial institutions where dollars are traded for cryptocurrency. These exchanges and financial institutions are especially vulnerable to focused governmental pressure, as rules and regulations can determine whether or not they stay in business. It is precisely these gateway weaknesses that FinCEN is targeting with the new rules.

While some cryptocurrencies — such as Monero — provide users with privacy by anonymizing data published to public blockchains, most do not. This means that FinCEN's proposed changes for most cryptocurrencies would allow FinCEN to connect a cryptocurrency user reported to them to every purchase that user makes later ... without a warrant. And the security of the databases used for this is a major concern in light of the recent leaks and cyber attacks that have plagued the US Treasury Department.

"The US Treasury can't even keep their computer systems safe from leaks and hackers, so why should we trust them with sensitive data that could expose every purchase we've ever made with digital currency? It's simple; we shouldn't," said Dayton Young, Product Director at Fight for the Future (he/him).

The rush on the rules appears to be an attempt to impose them before the end of the current US administration, at which point the political appointees managing the Department of the Treasury will be disempowered.

"The Trump administration's last ditch effort to expand financial surveillance before the new presidential administration takes over is shameful," Young continued. "And the fact that they've deliberately released this new rule over the holidays when nobody is paying attention just goes to show you how little confidence they have in the legitimacy of this outrageous proposal. Any new action regarding cryptocurrency, if done at all, should be only with feedback from and debate with concerned Americans."

Users of cryptocurrency, advocates for personal freedom, and believers in privacy can make their concern known by contacting FinCEN at the addresses and contact points in the proposed rules (link given above) by January 4. Example letters are available at the following links:

  • Monero Outreach example letter: monerooutreach.org/stories/example-advocacy-letter-to-the-us-treasury.html
  • Fight for the Future online submission: stopfinancialsurveillance.org

With questions, contact Al Mutasim at pr@monerooutreach.org.

About Monero

The cryptocurrency Monero was launched in April 2014 in response to privacy issues present in Bitcoin. Since launch, ongoing improvements have provided better security and privacy and made Monero easier to use. It has attracted over 500 developers, the third highest code contributor count among all cryptocurrencies. Monero advances with the uncompromised priorities of privacy and security, striving to be the most fungible cryptocurrency. Monero Outreach is a workgroup focused on Monero public relations, education, and awareness.

About Fight for the Future

Fight for the Future is an intentionally small, fierce team of technologists, creatives, and policy experts harnessing the power of the Internet to defend basic rights in the digital age. We fight to ensure that technology is a force for empowerment, free expression, and liberation rather than tyranny, corruption, and structural inequality. Our members span the political spectrum, and we work to hold institutions and politicians accountable, regardless of their political affiliation.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/time-is-short-for-feedback-on-invasive-cryptocurrency-surveillance-rules-301198874.html

SOURCE Monero Outreach

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 82.15
1.58 %
Roche Hldg G 307.55
0.87 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’045.50
0.87 %
CieFinRichemont 80.86
0.82 %
Geberit 553.20
0.73 %
ABB 24.89
-0.16 %
Swiss Life Hldg 411.10
-0.29 %
CS Group 11.43
-0.35 %
LafargeHolcim 48.20
-0.37 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.60
-0.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07:02
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurs auf 3’800 Punkte / Julius Bär – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.12.20
Schroders: Wie Nachhaltigkeit bei der Anlage in Private Assets funktioniert
18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Novartis und anderen Pharmafirmen winkt nach Preissenkungen in China mehr Absatz -Novartis-Aktie geht im Plus aus dem Handel
NEL, Ballard Power, FuelCell und Co.: Expertenmeinungen zu beliebten Wasserstoff-Aktien
BioNTech-Aktie knickt ein: Probleme in Belgien verzögern Impfstofflieferung für Spanien
Clariant-Grossaktionär will Präsident Kottmann aus VR entfernen - Aktie schlussendlich in Grün
Chinesischer Regulierer stutzt Alibaba-Ableger Ant zusammen - Alibaba-Aktie in Rot
Impfstoffgabe startet - diese Schweizer Aktien könnten profitieren
Trump unterzeichnet neues Corona-Hilfspaket - Euro profitiert gegenüber Franken und Dollar
Wall Street mit neuen Bestmarken -- SMI beendet Handel weit im Plus -- DAX schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester
Siegfried begibt zwei hybride Wandelanleihen - Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX klettert erneut auf Rekordhoch -- Pluszeichen überwogen in Asien
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich im Dienstagshandel höher. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden mehrheitlich Gewinne eingefahren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit