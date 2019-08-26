Timberline Knolls Names New CEO

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela Alba, MA, LMFT, has been named CEO of Timberline Knolls, a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls struggling with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood and co-occurring disorders, located just outside of Chicago.

"My goal is to continue the recognized treatment Timberline Knolls is known for and to build a connected, multi-disciplinary team that is steadfastly focused on clinical excellence," said Alba. "For the past 25 years, I have worked as a licensed therapist, clinical director and CEO in the residential treatment setting specializing in substance abuse, trauma and co-occurring disorders. By serving in those roles, I have been actively involved in the development of some of the finest treatment programs in the nation."

Alba's focus will be on the resident's experience at Timberline Knolls, to continue quality improvement and to support and elevate employees.

"I am deeply honored to have been invited to Timberline Knolls," adds Alba. "Our entire team is dedicated to ensuring we provide the safest, most effective and consistent care in all areas of our programming."

About Timberline Knolls:

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls, ages 12 and older, with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood and co-occurring disorders. Located in suburban Chicago, residents receive excellent clinical care from a highly trained professional staff on a picturesque 43-acre wooded campus. An adult partial hospitalization program (PHP) is also available in nearby Orland Park, Ill., for women to step down or direct admit. For more information on Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, call 877.257.9611. We are also on Facebook – Timberline Knolls, LinkedIn – Timberline Knolls and Twitter – @TimberlineToday.

