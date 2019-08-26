26.08.2019 15:52:00

Timberline Knolls Names New CEO

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela Alba, MA, LMFT, has been named CEO of Timberline Knolls, a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls struggling with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood and co-occurring disorders, located just outside of Chicago.

Pamela Alba, MA, LMFT, CEO, Timberline Knolls

"My goal is to continue the recognized treatment Timberline Knolls is known for and to build a connected, multi-disciplinary team that is steadfastly focused on clinical excellence," said Alba. "For the past 25 years, I have worked as a licensed therapist, clinical director and CEO in the residential treatment setting specializing in substance abuse, trauma and co-occurring disorders. By serving in those roles, I have been actively involved in the development of some of the finest treatment programs in the nation."

Alba's focus will be on the resident's experience at Timberline Knolls, to continue quality improvement and to support and elevate employees.

"I am deeply honored to have been invited to Timberline Knolls," adds Alba.  "Our entire team is dedicated to ensuring we provide the safest, most effective and consistent care in all areas of our programming."

About Timberline Knolls:

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls, ages 12 and older, with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood and co-occurring disorders. Located in suburban Chicago, residents receive excellent clinical care from a highly trained professional staff on a picturesque 43-acre wooded campus. An adult partial hospitalization program (PHP) is also available in nearby Orland Park, Ill., for women to step down or direct admit. For more information on Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, call 877.257.9611. We are also on Facebook – Timberline Knolls, LinkedIn – Timberline Knolls and Twitter – @TimberlineToday.

For more information, please contact Mary Anne Morrow, 602-359-6989, maryanne.morrow@timberlineknolls.com.

 

Timberline Knolls. (PRNewsfoto/Timberline Knolls Residential...)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timberline-knolls-names-new-ceo-300906495.html

SOURCE Timberline Knolls

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:15
DAX-Future: Fokus auf die Support-Zone der Trading Range
10:35
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:23
Vontobel: Silberminenaktien mit attraktivem Rendite-Risiko Verhältnis
09:30
Schwingkampf mit offenem Ausgang
09:08
SMI-Anleger ziehen die Reissleine
23.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf BMW, Porsche Automobil, Daimler, Volkswagen
21.08.19
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.08.19
Sollten Kommunalanleihen für nachhaltige Anleger ein Muss sein?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB interveniert - Kommt als nächstes eine Zinssenkung in der Schweiz?
Zahlungsdienstleister unter Druck: MasterCard gründet Krypto-Team
Wall Street höher -- SMI unentschlossen -- DAX fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Zunehmender Wettbewerb führt zu Absatzschwäche bei Tesla
Credit Suisse investiert dreistelligen Millionenbetrag in der Schweiz - CS-Aktie schwächer
Tilray: Erste Liefervereinbarung mit deutschem Händler
Potential beim Goldpreis: UBS bullish gegenüber Gold
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Idorsia-Aktie höher: Idorsia will laut CEO bereits 2021 in die schwarzen Zahlen kommen
Finma erteilt zwei "Kryptobanken" eine Banklizenz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street höher -- SMI unentschlossen -- DAX fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden sich Anleger nicht so recht einig. In Deutschland dreht die Stimmung an den Börsen ins Positive. In den USA werden Gewinne verzeichnet. Asiens Börsen verbuchten am Montag deutliche Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB