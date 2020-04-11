+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
11.04.2020 16:08:00

Timberlane Shifts From Shutters to Shields In Response to Critical Supply Shortages

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa., April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the shortage of PPE supplies as a result of COVID-19, Timberlane, an exterior shutter manufacturer located in the suburbs of Philadelphia, PA, has shifted its primary focus from shutters to shields. In addition to their existing 70 employees, Timberlane has also opened its doors to those in need of employment by offering temporary positions. To date, over 125 furloughed and out-of-work employees have been onboarded to manufacture face and intubation shields and an additional 300 applicants are pending, with the goal to nearly triple Timberlane's total number of employees.

"It's scary how many front line workers are still in need of these critical resources and our dedicated team of employees is trying to do our part in this crisis and we're proud to contribute," states Rick Skidmore, CEO and Founder of Timberlane, Inc. "Besides allowing all of our employees to continue to work, we are also trying to do our part for the local community by providing approximately 200 new jobs when so many people are out of work and worried about being able to afford food, let alone paying their bills."

Meeting the demand and ensuring the safety of essential workers is at an all-time high. Timberlane is currently producing over 175,000 shields per week, with plans to increase capacity to 400,000 a week at a minimum.

Though this isn't part of Timberlane's normal offerings, the plan is to quickly manufacture and ship orders to hospitals, medical facilities, first responders and other front-line workers who fear running low or completely out of these critical protective supplies.

All shields are being sold at cost and are solely focused on helping those in need. Timberlane has no intention of profiting from any sales beyond the strict need to help the frontline and keep employees and members of the local community off unemployment.

"As an entrepreneurial company, the spirit of survival and resilience runs deep in our culture at Timberlane. We have full faith and confidence that our country and its citizens will come together and prevail during these trying times," states Rick Skidmore.

To purchase shields produced by Timberlane, please visit, www.timberlane.com/medical or email healthcare@timberlane.com.

About Timberlane, Inc.

Timberlane, Inc., renowned for exceptional quality and customization in a variety of high-quality, high-performance materials, is one of the most well-respected brands in the shutter industry. From its headquarters in Montgomeryville, PA, Timberlane offers extraordinary customization capabilities in wood, aluminum, and state-of-the-art maintenance-free materials through a personal, direct-to-customer experience. For more information, visit www.timberlane.com.

Media Contact:
marketing@timberlane.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timberlane-shifts-from-shutters-to-shields-in-response-to-critical-supply-shortages-301039042.html

SOURCE Timberlane, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Erdölmarkt in Aufruhr: Bietet der Ausnahmezustand Chancen?
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Boeing erwägt wohl jede zehnte Stelle zu streichen
Cloud-Computing: JD.com will mit Alibaba, Amazon und Microsoft konkurrieren
Warren Buffett sichert Lieferung von Atemmasken für New York
Corona-Crash: So haben sich Bitcoin, Gold, Palladium, Dow und S&P 500 im ersten Quartal geschlagen
KW 15: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Investor: Jetzt Aktien zu kaufen wird sich in 12 Monaten auszahlen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB