Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'931 -0.3%  SPI 14'338 -0.2%  Dow 33'508 -0.5%  DAX 15'428 0.3%  Euro 0.9630 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'189 0.3%  Gold 1'843 -0.3%  Bitcoin 25'912 1.2%  Dollar 0.9116 -0.3%  Öl 92.5 -3.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Richemont21048333Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343ams24924656Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Basilea-Aktie zieht deutlich an: FDA prüft Basileas Zulassungsantrag für Ceftobiprol
Deutsche Bank-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Deutsche Bank bekommt wegen Postbank-Chaos noch mehr Ärger mit der Bafin
Wisekey-Aktie verliert kräftig: Wisekey verzeichnet im ersten Halbjahr höheren Verlust - Neue Partnerschaft
Von Roll-Aktie schwächer: Von Roll-Kaufvertrag durch deutsche ALTANA abgewickelt
UBS-Aktie gewinnt: UBS legt CS-Rechtsstreit mit der Republik Mosambik bei
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
02.10.2023 10:42:44

Tim launches digital booths, new infotainment and charging services 

TURIN, Italy, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From infotainment to charging smartphones, from digital payments to calls. Tim's phone boxes become, thanks to the collaboration with Urban Vision, ‘smart stations’ for the cities of the future and allow touch-screen access to a wide range of digital services and content.

"When we talk about Tim,” explained the CEO of Tim, Pietro Labriola, during Italian Tech Week in Turin, "in our collective imagination we all physicalise the former Telecom Italia with telephone booths. Therefore, we risk projecting the image of a company that looks at the future through the rear-view mirror. We must propel ourselves into the future. These digital booths will make it possible to provide citizens with a range of services related to tourism, information, but also security and social services. What we are envisaging with our partner Urban Vision is a button that would allow a woman in danger to call out and be assisted with a video call for a higher level of safety. So, innovation and image. A symbiosis that leads us to say that Tim is future-oriented.” The plan is to install 2,500 booths. The project will start in the city of Milan, where approximately 450 smart stations will be progressively installed. The initiative will subsequently extend to 13 other major Italian cities.

The new booths will provide citizens with 'digital stations' for infotainment services, charging smartphones, online payments and ticketing, and free calls to national landline and mobile numbers. With a completely new design, they also feature sensor applications that will allow people with motor disabilities, language barriers or visual impairments to access information and services. Another interesting function concerns the possibility for the municipalities involved to support culture, tourism and institutions, providing their citizens with, for example, information on the city's artistic offer, on the programming of cinemas, theatres and museums, on concerts and other events, on how to buy tickets, choose a restaurant, book a taxi, check weather forecasts and public transport timetables, get updates on traffic, and so on.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3fb2367-a098-44ee-bd8b-586ad0dd85f8

A video accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3afe79b0-2ae2-4dbd-9794-4caad75f1e24

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
In den letzten Monaten ist die Zinsentwicklung stark angestiegen, was sowohl Auswirkungen auf Banken als auch deren Kunden hat. Trotz dieser Zunahme geben viele Banken die gestiegenen Zinsen nur verzögert und oft nur teilweise oder gar nicht an ihre Kunden weiter. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick in die aktuelle Zinslage und welche Lösung, Leonteq für AnlegerInnen parat hält um über einen Zins Index auf CHF, EUR und USD in dem (täglich) Overnight Zins angesammelt werden doch von der Zinsentwicklung partizipieren zu können.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:07 SMI setzt Erholung fort
29.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Siemens Energy, SolarEdge, Vestas Wind Systems
29.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Entspannungssignale
29.09.23 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp-Aktie gesucht
28.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
28.09.23 Solides Dach über dem Kopf: Holcim macht mehr als nur Baustoffe
28.09.23 Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
27.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'429.77 19.26 3YSSMU
Short 11'655.68 13.81 GNSSMU
Short 12'082.68 8.93 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'927.35 02.10.2023 10:30:40
Long 10'519.00 19.26 A7SSMU
Long 10'299.41 13.64 EHSSMU
Long 9'867.87 8.93 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum macht der Euro zum Franken Boden gut
UBS-Aktie gewinnt: UBS legt CS-Rechtsstreit mit der Republik Mosambik bei
Smartphone von Tesla-Konkurrent: Das kann das neue Gerät von NIO
US-Shutdown verhindert: Übergangsfinanzierung in den USA verabschiedet
Warnung vor Wirtschaftsproblemen in China: David Rosenberg sieht auch Folgen für die USA
JPMorgan setzt weiter auf aktiv verwaltete ETFs: Zwei neue Produkte sollen Renditebringer werden
"Dr. Doom" Nouriel Roubini hält 2-Prozent-Inflationsziel der Fed für unrealistisch
ARYZTA-Aktie dennoch verlustreich: ARYZTA mit starken Zahlen im Geschäftsjahr 2022/23 - Neuzugang in Geschäftsleitung
Erste Lieferungen gesichtet: Teslas neues Highland-Modell kommt nach Europa
Apple-Aktie vorbörslich dennoch in Grün: Software-Fehler können iPhone 15 Pro heisslaufen lassen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit