25.04.2024 08:45:00
Tim Kirchen appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Raflatac and member of the Group Executive Team
UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Changes board/management/auditors) 25 April 2024 at 09:45 EEST
Tim Kirchen appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Raflatac and member of the Group Executive Team
Tim Kirchen has been appointed Executive Vice President, UPM Raflatac. He will be a member of UPM’s Group Executive Team and report to Massimo Reynaudo, President and CEO.
Tim Kirchen, born 1980, is currently Senior Vice President, Americas region at UPM Raflatac. He has been in this role and based in USA since 2018, when he joined UPM. Earlier in his career, he has held several senior positions at SIG Combibloc Group.
Tim is a German and US citizen, and he holds a Diploma in Business Administration from University of Applied Science in Trier, Germany and an MBA from Midwestern State University, USA. Tim will be based in Helsinki, Finland and starts in his new role 1 August 2024.
"I’m delighted to welcome Tim to his new role and to the Group Executive Team. He has a growth mindset and especially I value his change leadership capabilities. These have enabled the successful transformation of UPM Raflatac Americas business under his leadership” says Massimo Reynaudo.
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00–16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
Pictures of Tim Kirchen are available for the media at https://go.upm.com/49TZ1bs
UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
