Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
31.08.2026 23:03:01
Tim Cook Ends Tenure As Apple CEO
(RTTNews) - Tim Cook has ended his tenure as Apple's (AAPL) Chief Executive Officer, marking the close of a leadership era at the technology giant.
In a message to Apple employees on his final day as CEO, Cook thanked the company's workforce and reflected on his time leading Apple. He said that while he was stepping away from a role he had "loved deeply," he would remain with the company and looked forward to his next chapter.
Cook said he took "enormous comfort" in handing the helm to John Ternus, describing his successor as "brilliant," "wonderful" and "capable." Ternus is set to assume the CEO position on Tuesday, September 1.
Cook emphasized that his proudest achievements were not necessarily reflected in Apple's annual reports, but in the company's culture and the work of its employees. He credited the Apple team for bringing out the best in him and helping build something greater than any individual could accomplish alone.
In a social media post marking his final day as CEO, Cook said his title would change, but his love for the Apple community would remain unchanged.
"I'm excited for the next chapter," Cook added, while noting that he would continue to be part of Apple and remain connected with employees around the world.
Passende Hebelprodukte
Trading Signals: Netflix: Zurück auf dem Schirm
Der Streamingriese erlebt an der Wall Street gerade ein Comeback. Wenngleich ein steiniger Weg vor der Netflix-Aktie liegt, könnte die Aufholjagd durchaus noch weiter gehen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
20:27
|Apple Aktie News: Apple am Abend mit Abschlägen (finanzen.ch)
|
20:03
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones sackt am Montagnachmittag ab (finanzen.ch)
|
18:00
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So performt der Dow Jones am Montagmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
16:29
|Apple Aktie News: Apple verbilligt sich am Nachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
29.08.26
|Sektor-Rotation an der Börse: Warum Tech-Giganten wie Amazon und Apple die Value-Rally befeuern (finanzen.ch)
|
28.08.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
28.08.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|06:58
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06:58
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:58
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
✅ Eli Lilly
✅ Novartis
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich leichter -- SMI zum Handelsende im Minus -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Montag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street notierte tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich nach unten.