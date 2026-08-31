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31.08.2026 23:03:01

Tim Cook Ends Tenure As Apple CEO

Apple
254.92 CHF -1.68%
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(RTTNews) - Tim Cook has ended his tenure as Apple's (AAPL) Chief Executive Officer, marking the close of a leadership era at the technology giant.

In a message to Apple employees on his final day as CEO, Cook thanked the company's workforce and reflected on his time leading Apple. He said that while he was stepping away from a role he had "loved deeply," he would remain with the company and looked forward to his next chapter.

Cook said he took "enormous comfort" in handing the helm to John Ternus, describing his successor as "brilliant," "wonderful" and "capable." Ternus is set to assume the CEO position on Tuesday, September 1.

Cook emphasized that his proudest achievements were not necessarily reflected in Apple's annual reports, but in the company's culture and the work of its employees. He credited the Apple team for bringing out the best in him and helping build something greater than any individual could accomplish alone.

In a social media post marking his final day as CEO, Cook said his title would change, but his love for the Apple community would remain unchanged.

"I'm excited for the next chapter," Cook added, while noting that he would continue to be part of Apple and remain connected with employees around the world.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4998 19.03.2027 157532639
Long 12.1425 17.06.2027 157879243
Long 509.9833 18.09.2026 156743196
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.1829 10.90 157791336
Long 12.1425 4.97 158050378
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.6232 11.76 145246013
Short 9.2724 7.54 159380474
Short 14.571 3.73 159380473
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -18.99 117915907
Long 10 -36.86 135581371
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Short 15’773.58 8.81 S9BVAU
SMI-Kurs: 14’286.43 31.08.2026 17:31:44
Long 13’709.51 20.00 SZBKGU
Long 13’377.90 13.78 SJBMDU
Long 12’817.36 8.97 BSU9TU
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