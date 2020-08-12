Tilson Named to Inc. 5000 for 10th Consecutive Year with a Growth Rate of 203.47%

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network development and information infrastructure professional services firm, has earned its 10th consecutive spot on the exclusive annual Inc. 5000 list and is the only Maine-based company ever to rank ten consecutive years. In the 38-year history of Inc. 5000, there have only been 113 companies that have made the list ten times, a mere half a percent of listed companies according to Inc. Media. As an honoree of the Inc. 5000, Tilson shares this prestigious ranking with organizations including Microsoft, Intuit, Oracle, Zappos, Under Armour, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, and other notable alumni.

"We're incredibly proud to have executed on a decade of sustainable growth and I'm deeply grateful to the employees of Tilson who have made this happen with their dedication to our mission," said Tilson CEO Joshua Broder. "Our mission to build America's information infrastructure and keep Americans connected has never been more important than it is right now. While 2020 has been a challenging year in so many ways, America's information infrastructure needs are greater than ever, and our ambition and growth goals are to meet those needs. I look forward to continued growth in the decade ahead."

Operating with nearly 600 employees across 20 locations nationwide, Tilson's goals in the coming years are underscored by its recent leadership additions including Alda Licis, VP of Infrastructure, who formerly held various leadership positions at Zayo Group; Greg Edmoundson, VP of Network Development and former VP of Telecom Solutions for Quanta Telecom; and Andy Spurgeon, VP of Strategic Initiatives, previously Chief of Operations for BroadbandUSA.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized ten consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

For more information: www.tilsontech.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tilson-named-to-inc-5000-for-10th-consecutive-year-with-a-growth-rate-of-203-47-301111197.html

SOURCE Tilson