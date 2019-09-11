11.09.2019 21:11:00

Tilson Achieves Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network deployment and IT professional services firm, announced today it has achieved the Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency Status. The recognition places Tilson among the top 1 percent of Microsoft partners worldwide and demonstrates a "best-in-class" ability to meet Microsoft Corp. customers' evolving needs in today's digital world. Tilson delivers cloud and IT modernization solutions that allow mid-sized and large business and enterprise organizations to maximize the impact of their IT investments by migrating capital costs to operational costs that scale based on demand utilizing Microsoft Azure. Tilson was first selected as a Microsoft partner in May 2018.

"Tilson is a proud member of Microsoft's Partner Network" states Josh Broder, Tilson CEO. "Our gold partner status demonstrates the highest level of commitment to meeting our customers' greatest IT infrastructure business challenges."

To earn a Microsoft Gold competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise, and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. They also must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and or consumption/usage) commitment (for most Gold competencies), and pass technology and/or sales assessments. Tilson recently completed deploying an internet service provider's entire enterprise in Azure, Microsoft's cloud environment, allowing them to flexibly deploy rural broadband nation-wide without any IT infrastructure.

"Gold Competency is awarded to companies that have demonstrated a very high level of expertise and a proven and specialized skill set in a particular technology or service area" according to Microsoft. "Microsoft Partners with a Gold Competency are recognized for their commitment to solidifying customer relationships by offering innovative and effective business solutions to their customers."

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized nine consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. With over 550 employees in 23 locations nationwide, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

