Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’037 -0.1%  SPI 16’033 -0.2%  Dow 39’292 -0.1%  DAX 18’236 -1.3%  Euro 0.9711 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’904 -1.3%  Gold 2’364 0.2%  Bitcoin 51’894 2.0%  Dollar 0.8977 0.0%  Öl 85.0 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Adecco1213860Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278DocMorris4261528
Top News
E-Auto vs. Verbrenner: Qualitätstest enthüllt höhere Mängelquote bei Elektrofahrzeugen
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Porsche - Absatzzahlen Q2 - pre Close call
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert zum Handelsende
NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 letztendlich in der Gewinnzone
Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite beendet die Sitzung im Plus
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot

Tilray Aktie [Valor: 42386407 / ISIN: US88688T1007]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.07.2024 23:22:33

Tilray Medical Study Focuses On Medical Cannabis For Older Patients

finanzen.net zero Tilray-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Tilray
2.33 CHF -52.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Tilray Medical, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY), announced a new scientific publication titled, Medical Cannabis for Patients Over Age 50: A Multi-Site, Prospective Study of Patterns of Use and Health Outcomes.

The new study, comprised of 299 participants, focused on the real-world impact of medical use on patients over the age of 50 and under the guidance of a healthcare provider.

The company stated, "This study presents to the medical and scientific community the impact of medical cannabis on health outcomes, with a focus on pain, sleep and quality of life".

The research involved participants with an average age of 66.7 years, of which approximately 90 percent used medical cannabis to treat pain-related conditions such as chronic pain and arthritis.

The study showed improvements in pain scores, sleep and quality of life in a still-growing subset of patients. Moreover, a significant reduction in co-medication was also noted.

"Our involvement in this initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing medical research and highlights our dedication to providing products that supports the findings to the comprehensive research that bring us one step closer to unlocking the full therapeutic potential of medical cannabis, especially reinforcing its role as a treatment option for an aging population," Jose Tempero, Tilray's Medical Director, said.

Analysen zu Tilray (ex Aphria)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09.07.24 Despite Inflation, Americans are Still Taking Summer Vacations
09.07.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zalando SE
09.07.24 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
09.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
09.07.24 Freundlicher Wochenauftakt
09.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
09.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 12‘000er-Marke weiterhin im Fokus
08.07.24 Kering auf dem Weg zu neuem Glanz?
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’561.09 19.14 UBS6CU
Short 12’827.77 13.63 Y4SSMU
Short 13’285.55 8.87 SSWMCU
SMI-Kurs: 12’037.36 09.07.2024 17:31:54
Long 11’540.00 19.98
Long 11’320.00 13.81
Long 10’820.00 8.75
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Daten offengelegt: Das verdienen Tesla-Mitarbeiter in Grünheide
Nach Frankreich-Wahl: Darum legt der Euro etwas zu - EUR/CHF wenig verändert
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Deutschland und USA trennen sich von Bitcoin und Ethereum
Holcim-Aktie höher: Übernahme belgische Bauschutt-Recyclingfirma
Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche erhält FDA-Zulassung für aufgefrischte Version von Susvimo und lanciert KI-gestütztes Diabetes-Tool
Intel-Aktie legt zu: Analysten sehen grosses Potenzial für neue KI-Chips von Intel
Swiss-Steel-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Abnahme von Ascometal durch Greybull Capital
BP-Aktie verliert: BP muss im zweiten Quartal bis zu 2 Milliarden Dollar abschreiben
Lucid-Aktie profitiert nur kurzzeitig: Tesla-Rivale Lucid mit Auslieferungsrekord im zweiten Quartal
Alternative zu NVIDIA-Aktie: Corning-Papier steigt nach Prognoseanhebung kräftig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit