tilr ™ Launches New App Matching Job-Seeker Skills to Employment Opportunities In Real-Time

WASHINGTON and TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - tilr ™, a Cincinnati, Ohio-headquartered and Toronto, Ontario-based corporation, proudly announces the launch of its new skill matching and skill mapping, patent-pending hiring platform.

tilr ™'s cutting-edge, machine learning technology addresses the ongoing unemployment crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and follows the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board initiative to employ workers "based on talent and ensure a more equitable hiring process".

tilr ™'s revolutionary machine learning algorithm is based on unique 'skills-matching' technology that utilizes weighted skills, relevant occupations and other job preferences tailored to serve both the public and private sectors, including part-time and full-time workers, with a web application ('App') readily available for companies and governments, and a mobile application for job-seekers.

This new version of tilr ™, combined with years of inputs from past matches, enables the technology to learn intuitively in order to ensure the best possible job match.

Companies will be able to choose from a labor marketplace of readily available workers and identify where skills lie 'in-house', saving in both human resources time and costs, while eliminating bias in the onboarding process.

Job-seekers can input their skills through tilr's intuitive application or by using tilr's resume-to-skill mapping technology. They will be able to then match their skill-sets with the positions best suited in real-time and further, find opportunities conveniently located near them and accommodating to their schedules.

tilr ™ Co-Founder and CEO, Stephen Shefsky, stated that, "We are pleased to announce the launch of tilr ™'s new skill-matching and skill-mapping technology. tilr ™ provides a fast, efficient and user friendly alternative to antiquated key word searches on job boards. This is the culmination of our Team's investment in and dedication to continued technological originality, differentiating ourselves in automating and innovating the onboarding experience, one in my view that was previously inefficient in bringing jobs and job seekers together.

Our experience gained over the past five years, has produced over 100,000 matches from our company's inception, working alongside over 500 client companies and more than 50,000 job seekers in the process. Our algorithm will continuously improve and learn, identifying candidates faster and with a higher job-matching accuracy than any other technology presently in the marketplace."

Additional inputs such as the job seeker's certifications, their preference to work part-time or full-time and even through their resume, having skills extracted in real-time, will allow tilr ™ to cut through the vast amounts of data to create the best possible matches for each job posting, saving time and money.

tilr ™ is presently in discussions with leading learning centers and will soon introduce the ability to up-skill and retrain, all from the company's mobile application.

"tilr ™has many new software products and features in its development pipeline that we will be offering to the governments of the United States and Canada; technologies to support recovery and re-employment, at one of the most critical times for our workforce in history," Shefsky added.

"We commend the foresight of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in overhauling what was job qualification and recruitment protocol 'as usual'. Our 'skills meets opportunity'-focused technology will be a significant contributor to their mission and will forever change the employment marketplace".

tilr ™, one of Deloitte's 'Top 100 Rising Stars' and CNBC's '100 Most Promising Start-Ups', connects workers to jobs via a unique algorithm that is focused on skills, not titles.

tilr ™ offers independent workers a superior and sustainable way to work, while simultaneously offering employers cost-savings, improved results, and mitigated risk. tilr ™'s Android™ and iPhone® applications are available now in the Apple App Store and Google Play for workers and via a web app for employers.

