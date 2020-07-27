+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
27.07.2020 17:08:00

tilr ™ Launches New App Matching Job-Seeker Skills to Employment Opportunities In Real-Time

In Response to Massive Unemployment from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Company's Patent-Pending Machine Learning Technology Connects Workers' Skills to Employers' Needs Instantly

WASHINGTON and TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - tilr , a Cincinnati, Ohio-headquartered and Toronto, Ontario-based corporation, proudly announces the launch of its new skill matching and skill mapping, patent-pending hiring platform. 

tilr Corporation (CNW Group/tilr Corporation)

tilr 's cutting-edge, machine learning technology addresses the ongoing unemployment crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and follows the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board initiative to employ workers "based on talent and ensure a more equitable hiring process".

tilr ™'s revolutionary machine learning algorithm is based on unique 'skills-matching' technology that utilizes weighted skills, relevant occupations and other job preferences tailored to serve both the public and private sectors, including part-time and full-time workers, with a web application ('App') readily available for companies and governments, and a mobile application for job-seekers.

This new version of tilr , combined with years of inputs from past matches, enables the technology to learn intuitively in order to ensure the best possible job match. 

Companies will be able to choose from a labor marketplace of readily available workers and identify where skills lie 'in-house', saving in both human resources time and costs, while eliminating bias in the onboarding process. 

Job-seekers can input their skills through tilr's intuitive application or by using tilr's resume-to-skill mapping technology. They will be able to then match their skill-sets with the positions best suited in real-time and further, find opportunities conveniently located near them and accommodating to their schedules.

tilr ™ Co-Founder and CEO, Stephen Shefsky, stated that, "We are pleased to announce the launch of tilr 's new skill-matching and skill-mapping technology. tilr ™ provides a fast, efficient and user friendly alternative to antiquated key word searches on job boards. This is the culmination of our Team's investment in and dedication to continued technological originality, differentiating ourselves in automating and innovating the onboarding experience, one in my view that was previously inefficient in bringing jobs and job seekers together. 

Our experience gained over the past five years, has produced over 100,000 matches from our company's inception, working alongside over 500 client companies and more than 50,000 job seekers in the process. Our algorithm will continuously improve and learn, identifying candidates faster and with a higher job-matching accuracy than any other technology presently in the marketplace."   

Additional inputs such as the job seeker's certifications, their preference to work part-time or full-time and even through their resume, having skills extracted in real-time, will allow tilr ™ to cut through the vast amounts of data to create the best possible matches for each job posting, saving time and money.

tilr ™ is presently in discussions with leading learning centers and will soon introduce the ability to up-skill and retrain, all from the company's mobile application.

"tilr ™has many new software products and features in its development pipeline that we will be offering to the governments of the United States and Canada; technologies to support recovery and re-employment, at one of the most critical times for our workforce in history," Shefsky added. 

"We commend the foresight of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in overhauling what was job qualification and recruitment protocol 'as usual'. Our 'skills meets opportunity'-focused technology will be a significant contributor to their mission and will forever change the employment marketplace".

About tilr ™

tilr ™, one of Deloitte's 'Top 100 Rising Stars' and CNBC's '100 Most Promising Start-Ups', connects workers to jobs via a unique algorithm that is focused on skills, not titles. 

tilr  offers independent workers a superior and sustainable way to work, while simultaneously offering employers cost-savings, improved results, and mitigated risk. tilr ™'s Android™ and iPhone® applications are available now in the Apple App Store and Google Play for workers and via a web app for employers. 

For more information, visit www.tilr.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tilr--launches-new-app-matching-job-seeker-skills-to-employment-opportunities-in-real-time-301100299.html

SOURCE tilr Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 208.20
2.56 %
Alcon 56.50
2.54 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
2.36 %
Geberit 515.60
1.86 %
Zurich Insur Gr 352.10
1.27 %
Swiss Re 74.52
0.11 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.06 %
Novartis 78.00
-0.09 %
Swisscom 492.10
-0.40 %
Swiss Life Hldg 346.60
-0.55 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
10:00
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Callable BRCs auf US Banken mit 50% Barriere
09:08
Von Sommerloch noch keine Spur
08:20
Gewinnmitnahmen drücken SMI in die Tiefe
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bank of America zu Joe Biden: Warum ein Machtwechsel im Weissen Haus zu einer Aktien-Rally führen könnte
Bitcoin zeitweise über 10'000-Dollar-Marke: So bewegen sich die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
US-Dollarkurs bröckelt weiter - Euro auf höchstem Stand seit September 2018
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Dow stärker -- SMI und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Moderna-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Impfstoffkandidat wird an 30 000 Menschen getestet - USA verdoppeln Gelder
Hat Apple seinen Zenit überschritten? Tech-Experte mit düsterer Zukunftsprognose für den iPhone-Hersteller
Hinweise in SEC-Dokument: Warren Buffett kauft offenbar Berkshire-Aktien zurück
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
Abhör-Affäre: Volkswagen sucht Maulwurf - VW-Aktie leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow stärker -- SMI und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex können am Montag ihre anfänglichen Verluste abschütteln. Die Anleger an der Wall Street greifen zu. Zum Wochenstart prägten vor allem rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB