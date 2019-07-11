|
11.07.2019 20:03:00
Tilles Center at LIU Post Announces 2019-2020 Season and Presenting Season Sponsor
BROOKVILLE, N.Y., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post today announced its 2019-2020 season. The entire season will be presented by Capital One. "Capital One is proud to support, once again, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post for the 2019-2020 season. We celebrate the arts, music, performances and distinguished speakers that will enrich the local Long Island community," said Pete Appello, Executive Vice President, Small Business Banking and Long Island Market President, Capital One. "This remarkable line-up embodies our commitment to investing for good in the diverse communities where our associates and customers live and work."
This season has an exciting lineup and will feature everything from high-profile comedy and classic rock to highly anticipated family shows and national Broadway tours. World renowned classical music orchestras and inspiring dance performances also round out the season.
Patrons who want the best seats at the best price to Tilles Center performances can save 10% throughout the season by taking advantage of the Tilles Your Way program and purchasing tickets to three or more performances. For a complete listing of the 2019-2020 calendar and ticket prices visit www.tillescenter.org.
"Coming off the success of last season, we're excited to build on that momentum and bring a wide range of programming that appeals to a variety of ages and interests for the Long Island community," said Executive Director Bill Biddle. "We are especially thrilled to include Long Island's own legendary Jerry Seinfeld in our lineup this year along with other recognizable names such as Itzhak Perlman, Carol Burnett, Patti LaBelle, Bernadette Peters and strong national Broadway tours like Rent and The SpongeBob Musical and more. The classic rock & pop shows continue to be in demand so look for performances from America, Guess Who, Ambrosia, Poco and an exciting rock legend that will be announced at a later date."
Biddle continues, "This season we are ecstatic to announce a series of films with live orchestra beginning with Star Wars Film Concert Series Star Wars: A New Hope in September and Disney in Concert: The Little Mermaid in January.
"Our popular pre-show entertainment will continue in our Goldsmith Atrium prior to each show, as an ongoing way of showcasing the phenomenal talent on Long Island and solidifying Tilles Center as a destination to Live it, Love it and Share it with your friends and family!
"And finally, we are excited to announce the renaming of our Box Office as the Tantleff Box Office thanks to a generous donation from Judith and Irwin Tantleff."
A snapshot of our 2019-2020 season:
Creedence Clearwater Revisited
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 @ 8PM
Star Wars Film Concert Series
Star Wars: A New Hope
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 @ 2PM, 8:00PM
GALA 2019: Jerry Seinfeld
Honoring Gillis and George Poll, the Poll Restaurants
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 @ 8:30PM
Patti LaBelle
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9 @ 8PM
Bernadette Peters
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 @ 8PM
The SpongeBob Musical
TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 27 @ 7:30PM
Dave Koz & Friends Christmas
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8 @ 7PM
Disney in Concert: The Little Mermaid
SATURDAY, JANUARY 4 @ 2PM
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
SUNDAY, JANUARY 12 @ 3PM
RENT National Broadway Tour
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15 @ 2PM, 8PM
America
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21 @ 8PM
Bandstand National Broadway Tour
SUNDAY, MARCH 15 @ 4PM
Itzhak Perlman
SATURDAY, APRIL 4 @ 8PM
The Guess Who & Rare Earth
FRIDAY, APRIL 10 @ 8PM
B – The Underwater Bubble Show
SATURDAY, MAY 9 @ 2PM
Family Fun programming is sponsored by Americana Manhasset & Wheatley Plaza.
Buy Three and Save
Subscription benefits include: 10% savings on individual ticket prices throughout the season, ticket exchange privileges, and advance notice and ticket purchase for newly added performances. Series subscribers also have access to the Sosnow Founders Room one evening during the season, have phone fees waived, and receive free seat upgrades when available.
Tickets
Tickets are available online at www.tillescenter.org, or ticketmaster.com, in person at Tilles Center's box office or by telephone at 516.299.3100 or 1.800.745.3000. The box office, located at 720 Northern Boulevard (Route 25A) in Brookville, NY, is open Monday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Fees are associated with all orders. There are no refunds.
About Tilles Center
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post in Brookville, is Long Island's premier concert hall. For 39 years, Tilles Center has been host to more than 70 performances each season by world- renowned artists in music, theater and dance. Tilles Center was the first to bring the New York Philharmonic to Long Island and Bruce Springsteen's legendary "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" was recorded onsite.
Tilles Center is located at LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville NY. For more information on how to purchase tickets, please visit www.tillescenter.org
About Long Island University (LIU)
LIU, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers 500 accredited programs, with a network of 200,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. LIU's renowned faculty, the LIU Promise student mentoring program, innovation in engaged learning, further distinguish LIU as a leader among the nation's most respected universities. Visit liu.edu for more information.
About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a Fortune 500 company with branches located primarily in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Louisiana, Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Its subsidiaries, Capital One, N.A. and Capital One Bank (USA), N. A., offer a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. We apply the same principles of innovation, collaboration and empowerment in our commitment to our communities across the country that we do in our business. We recognize that helping to build strong and healthy communities - good places to work, good places to do business and good places to raise families - benefits us all and we are proud to support this and other community initiatives.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tilles-center-at-liu-post-announces-2019-2020-season-and-presenting-season-sponsor-300883673.html
SOURCE Long Island University
