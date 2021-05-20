SMI 11’110 0.6%  SPI 14’321 0.7%  Dow 33’896 -0.5%  DAX 15’210 0.6%  Euro 1.0989 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’963 0.7%  Gold 1’873 0.2%  Bitcoin 36’225 7.4%  Dollar 0.9009 -0.3%  Öl 66.9 0.3% 

20.05.2021 09:38:00

Tiliter Retail's advanced AI adopted by retail tech market leader Bizerba North America

Partnering with Australian-based tech company Tiliter Retail, Bizerba North America adds powerful computer vision to its retail offering to revolutionize the supermarket customer experience

SYDNEY, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sydney-based computer vision company Tiliter Retail announced today that it is celebrating a reseller partnership with industry-leading retail solutions company Bizerba North America. The provider of weighing, slicing and labelling technology, which can boast an enviably large market share, is offering Tiliter Retail's AI-powered identification software to their new and current retail customers. This complements their existing self-serve scales, helping to reduce checkout frustrations and improve efficiencies. 

Bizerba North America is part of the Bizerba Group, with affiliated companies in 27 countries and owned subsidiaries in 66 countries. With the addition of Tiliter technology, the Bizerba product suite can identify products like fruit and vegetables accurately and quickly without barcodes which helps shoppers by removing the need for alphabetical lookup menus.  

Bizerba VP of Retail Americas, Rob Weisz, says, "We welcome this partnership with open arms as our customers have been looking for a produce recognition solution for many years. Tiliter technology is an excellent solution to reduce friction and shrink at self-service touchpoints. It complements our self-service scales and software perfectly and provides retailers with significant ROI opportunities in areas such as organic vs. standard produce recognition, an issue that results in considerable lost revenue annually due to incorrectly keying of product."  

Tiliter Retail's computer vision software and camera seamlessly integrate with retail self-serve scales. It recognizes items through bags, including organics, in under 10ms, enabling a faster check out and minimizing unhygienic touchpoints. The system comes pre-trained with thousands of product categories and can be readily tailored to suit region-specific and seasonal produce.     

Bizerba customers who want to implement the M-Class, K-Class or X-Class scales can include Tiliter Retail's computer vision software with the scale to offer their shoppers a seamless checkout experience.    

Tiliter Retail COO Martin Karafilis says, "This is an exciting partnership for Tiliter Retail. Bizerba North America has an established reputation for class-leading retail software and hardware and has an extensive foothold in the market. With a presence in more than 120 countries around the world, this relationship presents a great opportunity for us to reach into new markets and improve everyday experiences for Bizerba North America's customer base."    

About Bizerba  
Bizerba US offers customers within the industry, retail, and logistics sectors a globally unique solutions portfolio of hardware and software-based around the central value "weight". This portfolio includes products and solutions relating to slicing, processing, weighing, cashing, checking, commissioning and labelling. Bizerba US has defined technical developments in handling food and today is present in 120 countries, employing around 4,300 people. Bizerba in North America includes Bizerba USA, Inc., Bizerba Canada, Inc. and Bizerba de México S.A. de C.V. 

For more information, please go to www.bizerba.com.

About Tiliter Retail  
Tiliter Retail, part of Tiliter, is a pioneering Sydney-based AI tech company with a focus on automating retail identification processes. Tiliter Retail uses deep learning and data analytic algorithms to revolutionize industry practices and change the world for the better. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.tiliterretail.com or contact sales@tiliter.com.      

Media contact:
Melissa Morphet
media@tiliter.com

﻿

