23.09.2020 20:35:00

Tile of Spain Unveils the 2020 Quick Ship Collection that Includes 113 New Collections

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile of Spain, the international brand representing over 120 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer's Association (ASCER), announces the update of the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection. The new catalog of Spanish tile now includes 30 ceramic tile companies and over 110 products that are available in the U.S.

Roca, Selva

The Quick Ship Collection reference guide includes a select group of tile products from Spanish manufacturers that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. for delivery within 4-8 weeks. Established in 2013, the collection is updated annually to ensure the most up to date information and on trend selections are available to purchasers.

"As new trends in architecture and design continue to emerge year-to-year, it is exciting to see how Spanish tile manufacturers evolve their production and design processes to adapt to the ever-changing styles," says Rocamador Rubio, Director for Tile of Spain. "We are thrilled to expand the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection for the eighth consecutive year and provide a resource for U.S. based architects, designers, installers and homeowners to discover cutting-edge ceramics from Spain."

New Tile of Spain companies added to the Quick Ship Collection for 2020 include: Alaplana, Cristacer, Living Ceramics, and Onix Mosaico. These new collections, along with updates from additional ceramic tile companies, are available online at http://tileofspainusa.com/quickship/. The Quick Ship Collection's interactive catalog makes it easy to search for Spanish Tile. Users can search by product category or by company name. Each entry includes the series name, a color image, a detailed description of each design, sizes available and the U.S. contact information for purchasing.

Tile of Spain companies in the Quick Ship Collection include:

  • Adex USA
  • Alaplana
  • Aparici
  • Arcana Ceramica
  • Argenta Ceramica
  • Azteca
  • Azulev
  • Bestile
  • Ceramica Elias
  • Ceramica Saloni
  • Cristacer
  • Dune Ceramica
  • El Barco. S.L.
  • Equipe Ceramicas
  • Gayafores
  • Grespania
  • Grupo Greco Gres
  • Harmony
  • Inalco
  • LaPlatera
  • Land Porcelanico
  • Living Ceramics
  • Museum
  • Onix Mosaico
  • Peronda Group
  • Porcelanicos HDC
  • Realonda
  • Roca
  • Small Size
  • Undefasa

To view the Quick Ship Collection, visit http://www.tileofspainusa.com/quickship.

Social Media Captions:

Facebook:
Are you eagerly awaiting your next adventure to Europe? Curb your hunger for wanderlust with the new Quick Ship Collection from @tileofspainusa.

Featuring over 113 series from 30 Spanish tile manufacturers, the 2020 update to @tileofspainusa's Quick Ship program invites the invigorating flavors of Spanish architecture and design to your next project with a select group of tiles that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. and available for delivery within 4-8 weeks.

To shop the collection, visit: https://tileofspainusa.com/quickship/

Instagram:
Are you eagerly awaiting your next adventure to Europe? Curb your hunger for wanderlust with the new Quick Ship Collection from @tileofspainusa.

Featuring over 113 series from 30 Spanish tile manufacturers, the 2020 update to @tileofspainusa's Quick Ship program invites the invigorating flavors of Spanish architecture and design to your next project with a select group of tiles that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. and available for delivery within 4-8 weeks.

To shop the collection, visit: https://tileofspainusa.com/quickship/

#TileofSpain #TileofSpainUSA #Spain #SpanishArchitecture #SpanishDesign #SpanishTile #QuickShip

Twitter:
Curb your hunger for wanderlust with the new Quick Ship Collection from @TileofSpain.

Invite the flavors of Spanish design to your project with with a select group of tiles that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. ship within 4-8 weeks:
https://tileofspainusa.com/quickship/ 

Pinterest:
Are you eagerly awaiting your next adventure to Europe? Curb your hunger for wanderlust with the new Quick Ship Collection from @tileofspainusa.

Featuring over 113 series from 30 Spanish tile manufacturers, the 2020 update to @tileofspainusa's Quick Ship program invites the invigorating flavors of Spanish architecture and design to your next project with a select group of tiles that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. and available for delivery within 4-8 weeks.

To shop the collection, visit: https://tileofspainusa.com/quickship/

About Tile of Spain
In Spain, tile makers labor as they have for centuries – pushing their passion for design and innovation to new levels of artisanship. With one of the purest and strongest domestic clays available, Spanish manufacturers have an unparalleled ability to make the end product more diverse. From rustic handmade forms; to technical facades that cool buildings and clean the air; to the impossibly slim, sustainable recycled and ink jet masterpieces that fire the imagination. The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association (ASCER) is the private organization whose primary objective is to support Spain's ceramic tile manufacturers and the industry as a whole by stewarding and promoting the Tile of Spain brand worldwide. A strong global leader, the ceramic tile industry of Spain is comprised of over 120 manufacturers concentrated primarily in the province of Castellón. For more about tile produced in Spain, contact Tile of Spain Center at the Trade Commission of Spain, 2655 Le Jeune Road, Suite 1114, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Call 305-446-4387 or visit http://www.tileofspainusa.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tile-of-spain-unveils-the-2020-quick-ship-collection-that-includes-113-new-collections-301136890.html

SOURCE Tile of Spain

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 223.20
2.48 %
Geberit 532.00
1.49 %
Part Grp Hldg 848.20
1.24 %
Lonza Grp 576.40
1.23 %
The Swatch Grp 212.30
1.00 %
SGS 2’436.00
-0.33 %
Swisscom 501.00
-0.40 %
Novartis 81.31
-0.44 %
UBS Group 10.21
-0.73 %
Roche Hldg G 334.30
-1.78 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:57
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
22.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
22.09.20
Magnesium – Abundant and Cheap or a Strategic Blindspot?
22.09.20
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV
22.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - Autocall BRCs auf Emerging Market Indizes
22.09.20
SMI verhaut den Wochenstart
21.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Beyond Meat, Danone, Nestlé
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
21.09.20
Schroders: Welche Auswirkungen hätte eine Präsidentschaft von Joe Biden auf Investitionen in den Klimaschutz?
18.09.20
Schroders: Grün oder braun? Warum die Farbe des Aufschwungs für Anleger wichtig ist
mehr
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Partner NeuroRx beantragt US-Zulassung für Corona-Behandlung RLF-100 - Relief-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Ex-Nationalbankchef Hildebrand offenbar auf "Shortlist" für CS-Präsidium - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Trend um Tesla-Aktie: Welche E-Auto-Hersteller neben dem US-Giganten ebenfalls profitieren können
Wall Street in Rot -- SMI schliesst leichter, DAX aber im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend stärker aus dem Handel
Peking will TikTok-Deal offenbar nicht zustimmen - Oracle-Aktie leichter
ams und OSRAM einigen sich auf Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag - OSRAM-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig
Santhera veröffentlicht Langzeitdaten zur Wirksamkeit von Vamorolone bei DMD - Santhera-Aktie profitiert
Roche erreicht Ziele mit Alzheimer-Kandidaten Semorinemab nicht - Roche-Aktie leichter
Musk verspricht Schnäppchen-Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street in Rot -- SMI schliesst leichter, DAX aber im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend stärker aus dem Handel
Am heimischen Markt ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen konnte. Der Dow Jones zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit negativer Tendenz. In Asien war die Stimmung am Mittwoch überwiegend optimistisch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB