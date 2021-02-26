TikTok Partners with FIGHT Esports for the #TikTokGGPH Creator Cup Tournament

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TikTok inks a year-long partnership with Forest Interactive Gaming Habitat Team (FIGHT Esports), a global esports organizer, to make online gaming more socially accessible than ever.

The partnership kicks off with the inaugural #TikTokGGPH Creator Cup Tournament jointly hosted by TikTok Philippines and FIGHT Esports. The Creator Cup, which will be set within Valorant, is taking place on February 27 and 28, from 3 pm to 9 pm (GMT+8), and the entire event will be live-streamed on TikTok Gaming Ground PH (TikTok GGPH) account via @tiktokggphofficial. To raise the stakes, TikTok Philippines is offering a $1,000 prize pool to be awarded to the champion, 1st runner up, and 2nd runner up of the tournament.

"TikTok continues to pursue opportunities to inspire creativity and bring joy to all Filipinos. With gaming actively becoming a positive source for community building and enjoyment, we are happy to be doing our part in providing the growing gaming community with a platform for education, positive connections and interaction," said John Castro, TikTok's Gaming Operations Manager for the Philippines.

"TikTok is fast becoming a place where people create, share, and enjoy a new type of experience. It really makes a lot of sense for us to leverage TikTok to reach the gaming community and give them the opportunity to connect and share their passion with fellow gamers around the world. This will create a unique and innovative esports experience where they can follow and engage with their favorite gaming content creators, tune in to esports tournament livestreams, as well as celebrate esports in ways that have never been done before," noted Chantal-Denise Ortega, FIGHT's Project Manager.

Prior to the tournament, a video campaign was held within the TikTok app, as part of the official #TikTokGGPH launch. From February 12 to 28, creators on the platform can upload a video that perfectly captures their gaming style, and shows the community exactly what it's like to be a gamer. To qualify, creators must use the hashtag #TikTokGGPH when they post their video entries. At the end of the campaign period, 20 creators will be selected to become part of TikTok's community of gamers, based on the level of passion for gaming, and creative potential seen in their videos.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Mountain View, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com.

About FIGHT Esports



Forest Interactive Gaming Habitat Team (FIGHT Esports) is a global esports organizer that helps build an ecosystem for the gaming community and supports the development of the industry through tournaments and exhibitions. Established in 2019, FIGHT has organized over 80 tournaments in 7 countries and regions including Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, and Taiwan. fightesports.com.

About Forest Interactive (as of February 2021)

Forest Interactive develops scalable mobile platforms that enable mobile operators and content providers to build enriched customer experiences with highly-customizable and easy-to-use platforms. With over a decade of industry experience, Forest Interactive has expanded to include a workforce of 28 nationalities in 17 regional offices and 35 operating countries, providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to over 90 mobile operators and over 120 content partners with the capacity to reach 1.4 billion subscribers worldwide. forest-interactive.com.

SOURCE Forest Interactive