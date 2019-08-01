01.08.2019 11:34:00

TigerWit's Global Expansion Accelerates

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerWit Limited, the UK-headquartered global financial technology company, is accelerating its global expansion having established partner networks delivering support and education in multiple jurisdictions outside of the more established European markets, including within Latin America, Africa, South East Asia and the Middle East. So far in 2019 TigerWit's continued product innovation has delivered, faster payment options, crypto currency trading and an Islamic trading account.

TigerWit Logo (PRNewsfoto/TigerWit)

Tim Hughes, CEO at TigerWit said: "By establishing partner networks in other jurisdictions around the world, we are able to service our clients in these countries with our innovative products and educational offerings far better than if we only had a presence in London. As our global footprint continues to expand, we aim to provide a truly worldwide FX trading platform with an app that is rich in markets and features, available in multiple languages."

Regulation has evolved very significantly in recent months, with many areas seeing changes to the products and maximum leverage that can be offered to retail traders in order to protect them further. In providing this global offering, TigerWit strictly adheres to rules set out by different regulators across the regions within which they operate and is always welcoming to any moves that improves transparency and client protections.

TigerWit's plans to expand into even more jurisdictions across the global is part of its drive to offer flexibility to traders with a fully compliant, fair, transparent, trustworthy and above all innovative trading experience.

Notes to Media

About TigerWit

TigerWit is a UK headquartered global financial technology company, committed to changing the industry through disruption for the benefit of traders, by bringing innovative trading solutions, such as a pioneering blockchain-based settlement in the form of TigerWit's distributed trading ledger and providing access to key global markets to trade on FX, indices, commodities, metals and cryptocurrencies.

The TigerWit Group includes TigerWit Limited (UK), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), license number 679941, and TigerWit Limited (Bahamas), which is authorised and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), license number SIA-F185.

https://uk.tigerwit.com/       
https://www.tigerwit.com/

Trading. Evolved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tigerwits-global-expansion-accelerates-300894831.html

SOURCE TigerWit

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:07
EURO STOXX 50 Future: Megaphone-Muster
10:09
Vontobel: derimail - Alternativen zu negativ verzinslichen Anleihen
31.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc - Class A, Microsoft
31.07.19
Die Nervosität nimmt zu
31.07.19
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & SMI™-Schwergewichte
29.07.19
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat sich Tesla verzockt? Für diese Wasserstoff-Aktien könnte es hoch hinaus gehen
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken stabil
SNB-Aktie gibt Gewinne wieder ab: Schweizer Nationalbank erzielt Gewinn in der ersten Jahreshälfte
US-Notenbank senkt Leitzins und beendet Bilanzverkleinerung vorfristig
Nach Fed-Entscheidung: Wall Street mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn im zweiten Quartal kräftig - CS-Aktie steigt kräftig
Juli 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Euro zum Franken leichter - Hat die SNB letzte Woche interveniert?
Apple schlägt Ewartungen - Apple-Aktie legt zu
UBS-Chef über Zinssenkungen: Keine bewiesene Lösung für die Wirtschaft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Feiertag -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt pausiert der Handel feiertagsbedingt. Der DAX zeigt sich ohne große Veränderung zum Vortag. Die asiatischen Indizes weisen erneut rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB