13.01.2020 10:15:00

TigerWit Receives Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission Licence

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-headquartered global financial technology company TigerWit is proud to announce that it has been accredited with a Financial Services licence from Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission.

Hong Kong is a major global financial hub and receiving this licence represents an important development for TigerWit, as the firm sees continued expansion and growth for its trading services worldwide.

Financial innovation in Asia and demand for access to financial markets is growing rapidly. TigerWit plans to add even more solutions to its product offering in 2020, as it pushes further in its mission towards improving financial inclusion across several developing economies, in addition to increasing market share within developed markets.

Tim Hughes, CEO at TigerWit said: "Securing a licence from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong is a significant milestone for TigerWit and represents another crucial part of our roadmap achieved. By gaining this licence we are another step further on our journey to offering our innovative trading solutions globally. Being regulated in the right jurisdictions allows us to expand our operations, whilst ensuring that our clients are afforded the relevant protections."

Frederic Youssef, VP at TigerWit stated: "Obtaining the SFC license in Hong Kong will allow us to penetrate the vibrant ASEAN markets, and serve our partners through one of the most reputable financial regulations."

Registration of the Hong Kong Financial Services licence is in addition to TigerWit's already established FCA and SCB licences.

About TigerWit

TigerWit is a UK headquartered global financial technology company, committed to changing the industry through disruption for the benefit of traders, by bringing innovative trading solutions, such as a pioneering blockchain-based settlement in the form of TigerWit's distributed trading ledger and providing access to key global markets to trade on FX, indices, commodities, metals and cryptocurrencies.

The TigerWit Group includes TigerWit Limited (UK), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), license number 679941, and TigerWit Limited (Bahamas), which is authorised and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), license number SIA-F185. TigerWit (Hong Kong) Limited (CE no BOI171) is licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct regulated activities in Hong Kong.

https://uk.tigerwit.com/

Trading. Evolved.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844545/Tigerwit_Logo.jpg

