02.03.2020 01:01:00

TIGA's Four Lessons from Acquisitions in the Games Industry

LONDON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the trade association representing the video games industry, released a new report today which emphasised that successful acquisitions in the games sector often depend on people in the two companies being able to work together. TIGA made the comments in a new report, Acquisitions, which collates the experiences of several games companies and highlights the following key factors to consider when acquiring or being acquired:

1)  The right people at the right time: it is essential that the people in the two companies can work together. The money and the intricacies of the deal are secondary considerations.

2)  Aligned interest: it crucial that the people in the acquiring and acquired companies have aligned goals and have a joint vision for the acquisition.

3)  Learning opportunity: an acquisition should be seen as an opportunity to learn from the strengths of others, acquire new ideas and facilitate new business opportunities.

4)  Be prepared to walk away: always be ready to avoid an acquisition if the negotiations reveal serious difficulties or insurmountable challenges.

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"Successful acquisitions can enable companies to grow more quickly, secure valuable IP, access highly skilled teams and technology and find new routes to market. However, unsuccessful acquisitions can be expensive and produce disappointing results. TIGA's new Acquisitions report provides games businesses with practical advice from companies with real experience of acquiring and being acquired."

Jason Kingsley OBE, CEO and Creative Director at Rebellion, said:

"The most important factor behind a successful acquisition is whether you can work with the people involved. You need to be able to get on with them as people. They need to fit in and mesh with the existing company. The money, the deal is of secondary importance. The vital consideration is whether you can work with the people involved."

TIGA members can secure a copy of Acquisition by contacting Suzi Stephenson at: suzi@tiga.org 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tigas-four-lessons-from-acquisitions-in-the-games-industry-301013461.html

SOURCE TIGA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.02.20
US-Dividenden: Performanceantrieb fürs Depot
28.02.20
Rohstoffe: Corona – Jetzt trifft es alle
28.02.20
Natural Gas Output Unfazed by Fall in Investments
28.02.20
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
28.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer mit tiefer Barriere
28.02.20
SMI droht Fall unter 10.000er-Marke
27.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
Trends 2020: Das steht in der Kryptobranche in diesem Jahr an
"Das beste Unternehmen": Warren Buffett begeistert von Apple
NIO-Aktie hebt ab: Tesla-Konkurrent sichert sich neues Geld
Merz plädiert für höheres Renteneintrittasalter
Februar 2020: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Steht der Ausbruch bevor? Goldenes Kreuz könnte dem Bitcoin eine neue Rally bescheren
IfW-Chef fordert Zerschlagung des deutschen Strommarkts
Rohstoffe im Februar 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Corona-Krise ebben nicht ab: SMI geht deutlich leichter unter 10'000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schwächer
Der Abverkauf an den Börsen ging am Freitag sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch in Deutschland weiter. Der Crash an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. In Asien ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls rasant bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;