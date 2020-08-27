|
Tiffany Durant and Associates, LLC Expands Real Estate Team and Makes an Eager Introduction Into Georgia's Real Estate Market and Beyond
DAWSONVILLE, Ga., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Follow your positive energy and thoughts. Fear and negativity can absolutely be very useful in our decision-making; however, do not allow these things to consume you or to become your main focal point. When focusing on your positive thoughts and energy, you will typically have a better end result; not only for your real estate transactions but in regards to life in general," Tiffany states. This is a concept that is heavily highlighted within the team's day-to-day activities among each other and with their clients.
Tiffany Durant of Tiffany Durant and Associates, LLC / Century 21 Intown Atlanta has the necessary experience to assist you with navigating today's continuously changing real estate market within the states of Georgia and Florida. New agents are being interviewed within the upcoming weeks to prepare to build their growing network of agents.
