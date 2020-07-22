+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
Tier-I Suppliers Assessment in the Global Connected Cars Market, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The market landscape of Tier-I suppliers is going through a transformation.Connected cars is the fastest-growing segment in the overall automotive market, driven by new technology solutions, business models, and services.

Partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions (M&As) will accelerate, as the market moves toward software and services focused on in-car digital experience.In this study, the analyst has benchmarked the growth strategies of the leading Tier-I suppliers. The study analyzes the competitiveness of Tier-I suppliers against a set of strategic criteria that respond to underlying trends, challenges, and opportunities in the automotive connected cars market. As suppliers are capitalizing on their core competencies and, additionally, transitioning toward software-based business models to expand their revenue sources, the study discusses such initiatives taken by major Tier-I suppliers globally.Profiles of 8 key Tier-I suppliers in the connected cars market are covered: Aptiv, Bosch, Harman International, Continental, Denso, Faurecia, Panasonic, and Visteon. These suppliers are benchmarked for their capabilities in the areas of infotainment, telematics, Head-up Display (HUD), and Instrument Cluster Display (ICD). The study covers their approach to offer connected car solutions to OEMs. It also compares various other features and services offered by these suppliers. The study lists the recent developments in the market, and the way they will evolve. Key product highlights in software and hardware are provided, along with details about recent joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions. A future roadmap for each supplier is projected up to 2025.

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.


