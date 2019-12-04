04.12.2019 04:47:00

TIENS Group Featured on the NASDAQ Screen in New York's Times Square

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- TIENS Group, one of the world's leading healthcare companies, appeared on the NASDAQ screen in New York's Times Square on November 18, 2019 to display the charm of Chinese enterprise to the world.

TIENS Group Featured on the NASDAQ Screen in New York’s Times Square

Located in one of the most popular areas of Manhattan, Times Square is known as the "crossroads of the world". The NASDAQ screen, which attracts much attention, is known as the "No.1 screen of the world". Many famous brands, such as P&G and Abbott, have utilized the NASDAQ screen to show their strength and images. This time, TIENS Group did the same to demonstrate its brand mission and image to the world.

Founded in 1995, TIENS Group is going to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2020. Under the leadership of Chairman Li Jinyuan, TIENS Group has created a unique global business platform based on the medical and healthcare industry. With its business spanning more than 190 countries, TIENS Group has brought high-quality life to nearly 40 million families worldwide by providing excellent nutritional products, world-leading healthcare management and services, state-of-the-art life science technologies and high-quality products, and it has won widespread praise from consumers around the world.

In recent years, TIENS Group has begun to upgrade its overseas retail businesses following investments in global business development and a desire for brand rejuvenation. The brand has also maintained its original business advantages. New "TIENS Experience Stores" have been opened all around the world, including in Russia, Kazakhstan and Japan. These stores create a cutting-edge shopping experience with interactive displays and futuristic technology, meeting the needs of multi-age consumers.

Going forward, TIENS Group will continue to implement its"Global Great-Health Development" strategy, increase its global presence, and promote its corporate mission of "Serving society by helping people live healthy successful lives."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiens-group-featured-on-the-nasdaq-screen-in-new-yorks-times-square-300968828.html

SOURCE TIENS

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.12.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
03.12.19
Gold vielfältig unterstützt
03.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Prämie beziehen statt Prämie bezahlen
03.12.19
Die Stimmung kippt
02.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
02.12.19
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

S+B-Aktie hebt ab: SIX nimmt Handel mit Schmolz + Bickenbach nach GV wieder auf
SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- US-Börsen verlieren -- DAX wieder unter 13'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Edisun-Vizepräsident Hans Nef ist tödlich verunfallt
Tesla rückt erneut ins Visier der US-Börsenaufsicht SEC
Flughafen Zürich: USS-Fonds wollen rund 1,7 Millionen Aktien verkaufen
Glencore rechnet 2020 mit Förderrückgang bei Kohle, Kupfer und Kobalt - Aktie verliert deutlich
Rheinmetall: USA testen Nahbereichs-Schutzsystem Strikeshield
ams-Aktie steigt: ams verfügt über gut 27 Prozent der OSRAM-Aktien
Prognosen für 2019: Diese Experten hatten im Rückblick recht
Gewinnwarnung: Energiedienst erwartet 2019 Betriebsverlust

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- US-Börsen verlieren -- DAX wieder unter 13'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Die unwägbare US-Handelspolitik belastete die Wall Street. Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist am Dienstag erneut deutlich abgesackt. Der DAX erholte sich etwas vom Schreck nach den jüngsten Trump-Äusserungen. Zudem ging es an den Märkten in Fernost überwiegend abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;