01.04.2022 00:43:00

Tieks launches Virtual #TieksForUkraine Auction to Raise Funds for Ukrainian Refugees

Los Angeles-based shoe company hosts virtual auction of limited edition and one-of-a-kind ballet flats to raise awareness with 100% of proceeds supporting Ukrainian people   

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Los Angeles-based shoemaker Tieks announced the launch of #TieksForUkraine, a virtual auction and raffle featuring their famed ballet flats, running from March 31 to April 3. In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, 100% of the auction and raffle proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen's #ChefsforUkraine initiative, an on the ground organization providing millions of meals 24/7 to families across all eight border crossings including Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary. 

Tieks launches Virtual #TieksForUkraine Auction to Raise Funds for Ukrainian Refugees (PRNewsfoto/Tieks by Gavrieli)

For the first time ever, prized past limited editions, beloved bygone styles, and exclusive pairs that have never been sold publicly, including a brand-new, one-of-a-kind style, will be available for bid and raffle throughout the four-day auction. The auction is open to all U.S. residents and available through the Tieks.com website.

Within the first two hours of the auction, thousands of bids have been placed, with styles fetching bids as high as $4,500 (Toscani) and $3,500 (Arabian Night).

Historically, limited-edition Tieks are released on rare occasions like Black Friday and routinely sell out in 24-72 hours, making these releases some of the most coveted designs by the brand. These limited-edition styles have become among the most highly anticipated shoe releases year-round, with fans preparing to do almost anything to get their hands on a pair. Limited release pairs usually retail for significantly more in the secondary markets after they are no longer available from Tieks. However, from March 31-April 3, fans will have a chance to get their hands on a pair while also supporting an incredible cause.

#TieksForUkraine will feature eight total pairs, with seven up for auction and a one-of-a-kind pair for raffle including one limited edition style each of Red Diamond (2017 release), True Love Red (2021 release), Giraffe (2012 release), Toscani, Arabian Night, and Brown and Black Ostrich—two styles that have never been available for sale publicly. All auction styles will start at $100 and be awarded to the highest bidder. Additionally, Mirage, a one-of-a-kind pair in a sparkly sand hue will be available to win via a raffle. Raffle tickets for this style are $1 each with an unlimited purchase amount. As an added bonus, Tieks will also give away $100 Tieks Gift Cards to 10 additional raffle winners.

"I'm humbled that my company and our community are able to support the people of Ukraine through the #TieksForUkraine initiative," Gavrieli said. "In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who have lost so much and shown immense courage and strength, our community wants to be involved in contributing to the Ukrainian people in a meaningful way." Gavrieli added, "My hope is that through the auction proceeds, World Central Kitchen will be able to provide tens of thousands of meals for Ukrainians braving this unimaginable war."

To learn more and enter, visit here.

About Tieks:
Stylish, comfortable, durable, and foldable, Tieks are the most versatile flats in the world. Tieks is committed to women's empowerment and, through the Gavrieli Foundation, has become the largest individual lender in the world on Kiva, sending over $10,000,000 to women entrepreneurs living in poverty around the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tieks-launches-virtual-tieksforukraine-auction-to-raise-funds-for-ukrainian-refugees-301515418.html

SOURCE Tieks by Gavrieli

﻿

