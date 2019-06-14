TIDD Crane Launch Sets a New Standard for Industry

BRISBANE, Australia, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRT launched its newest product, the TIDD PC28, pick and carry crane, to an audience of more than 100 industry representatives and Government dignitaries on Tuesday 14th of May at its Brisbane site, in Murarrie.

"We are proud of the new TIDD PC28 crane the (TRT) team has designed and manufactured. We consulted with industry to produce a crane that will work to improve operator safety and deliver productivity improvements across Australasia and based on the feedback we have from the launch, the industry agrees," says Lawrence Baker, Chief Operations Officer from TRT.

Guests included representatives from some of Australia's largest Tier 1 construction companies, their suppliers, the Queensland Government and the New Zealand Consul-General for New South Wales and Queensland, Mr Bill Dobbie.

Mr Dobbie commented, "I was very impressed by the launch of the TIDD PC28 pick and carry crane." He added, "I spoke with a number of Australian industry and Government representatives at the event and they were consistently positive about how well the event demonstrated the TIDD PC28's safety features, functionality and innovation."

According to Stephen Dance, TRT's Country Manager, "There's been overwhelming, positive feedback about the event and the quality of the new TIDD crane, with many commenting that the new level of safety available will improve outcomes for operators and owners across construction, infrastructure and mining sites."

There was a live interactive demonstration of the patented Slew Safe (Australian Innovation Patent No. 2019100317), a safety feature exclusive to TIDD cranes.

"Slew Safe, developed by TRT, is a significant new pick and carry safety feature. It is designed to minimise the risk of a crane rollover when the crane is lifting on uneven surfaces, a leading cause of articulating crane incidents in Australia," adds Mr Dance.

Slew Safe provides the operator with feedback through the steering wheel that they can feel when the crane moves into an unsafe operating zone, and visually through the dynamic load indicator (LMI).

Bruce Carden, TRT's manufacturing director confirms, "At TRT, we are proud of our products. We have a team with a real passion for innovation, and the desire to solve problems. This collaboration means, we create more relevant industry solutions. As such, we will continue to bring more locally developed and manufactured innovation to the Australian heavy transport, mining, construction and defence sectors."

TRT also showcased their latest innovations in heavy transport technology during the launch.

TRT's ESS -- Electronic Steering System (Australian Innovation patent pending: 201802100) for low loaders, platforms, beam and house trailers allows unprecedented steering control for drivers of over dimensional loads.

The new trailer modular system, Quick Connect, enables large platforms, low loaders and house trailers to be reconfigured for each load, in 20 minutes or less.

Traction Air™ central tyre inflation system, with GPS technology and axle options, was also part of the display. This system manages tyre pressure easily between sealed and site surfaces to improve traction. TRT have also developed a tyre pressure monitoring variant for the TIDD PC28, another safety feature.

On display were two sections (4' x 8' and 2' x 8'), of an 11' x 8' platform trailer, with ESS fitted in its modular construction. Traction Air is fitted to the new Prime Mover, to provide added traction for the loads. The new owners, Universal Cranes Pty Ltd, will be using the 11' x 8' modular trailer for operations across Australia. Mr Carden adds, "You may even see it in within their NZ operations from time to time."

Additional TIDD PC28 crane launches will take place with TIDD Crane distributors, WATM Pty Ltd in Western Australia on 21 June 2019, and The Baden Davis Crane Connection Pty Ltd in New South Wales on 12 June 2019.

About TRT

TRT - Tidd Ross Todd Limited and TRT (Aust) Pty Ltd is a privately owned family business, operating more 50 years (est. 1967). TRT's Australian operations are based in Murarrie Brisbane, Queensland with services covering NT, NSW, VIC, PNG and the Pacific Islands.

Key manufacturing facilities and head office is in Hamilton, New Zealand, with branches and warehouse facilities in Auckland and Christchurch. TRT operates throughout Australia, New Zealand, PNG and the South Pacific.

Certified under ISO 9001:2015, TRT has around 240 employees working within four integrated businesses; manufacturing, truck and trailer parts, mechanical service and repair, and crane sales, service and parts. TRT service the construction, mining, defence and transport industries.

With purpose built facilities in Australia and NZ, TRT continues strong growth in both markets with a range of locally designed and manufactured product and manage growing network of parts and service support for a broad range of customers.

